A man who bought a 3rd car did not expect his landlord’s move after bringing the car home.

The man had two cars and decided to buy a third one for his wife.

Tenant gets quit notice after buying three cars in landlord's house.

The story was shared by Nelson Igboke on Facebook, who revealed that the man lived at Okwase Street in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

According to him, the landlord gave the man a quit notice after he bought his 3rd car.

The landlord's reason was that he wanted the man to build his own house.

The post read:

“At Okwase street Abakaliki, landlord just gave his tenant quit notice b/c he had 2 cars and just bot a 3rd one for his wife. The landlord asked him to go and build his own house.”

Reactions as landlord sends tenant packing

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the landlord’s decision, sparking mixed reactions.

Cynthia Nwayobuije said:

"Yesoooo kudos to landlord, encourage him to build his own house."

Uhuo Chimarijem Ezekiel said:

"He did well. Three private cars in a rented apartment."

Ifeanyi Barth said:

"The landlord meant well for him, I heard of someone who was working in a multinational company in Lagos earning very big amount of money, and he was living in Ikoyi where the rent runs into millions of naira and he has no pieces of land anywhere attached to name along the line something unexpected happened and he was sacked after about two years without job he couldn't continue the rent and he was begging his former junior colleague who built house on the mainland to allow him squrt with him while he keep searching for another job."

Aluma Elias said:

"It's possible. Enemies of progress. But, in the other way round, the landlord wants his tenant to go and build his own house as well."

Skypoo Jideofor said:

"God bless the landlord, he's a good man. The landlord wants the tenant to succeed by asking him to go and build his own house instead of investing in material things."

Bar Emeks Iteshi said:

"Kudos to the landlord. The landlord only reminded the tenant of his misplaced priorities."

Chibuzo Agom said:

"I'm with the Landlord on this."

