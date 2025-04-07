Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Landlord Reportedly Gives Quit Notice to Tenant Who Bought 3rd Car, Shares Why He Should Leave
People

Landlord Reportedly Gives Quit Notice to Tenant Who Bought 3rd Car, Shares Why He Should Leave

by  Victoria Nwahiri 3 min read
  • A landlord reportedly asked his tenant to leave his compound after the latter bought a third car in the compound
  • The landlord gave a reason for his decision, as the exact location and state of the incident were unveiled
  • Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the landlord’s decision, sparking mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A man who bought a 3rd car did not expect his landlord’s move after bringing the car home.

The man had two cars and decided to buy a third one for his wife.

Landlord gives tenant quit notice after he bought 3rd car.
Tenant gets quit notice after buying three cars in landlord's house. Photo: Kelvin Murray, ASphotowed. Photos for illustration use only.
Source: Getty Images

The story was shared by Nelson Igboke on Facebook, who revealed that the man lived at Okwase Street in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

According to him, the landlord gave the man a quit notice after he bought his 3rd car.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The landlord's reason was that he wanted the man to build his own house.

The post read:

Read also

Yinka Ayefele's mansion: Interior of multi-million naira plush structure trends, “Indeed massive”

“At Okwase street Abakaliki, landlord just gave his tenant quit notice b/c he had 2 cars and just bot a 3rd one for his wife. The landlord asked him to go and build his own house.”
Landlord gives tenant quit notice after he bought 3rd car
Tenant gets quit notice after buying three cars in landlord's house. Photo: Henrik5000 via Getty Images Photos for illustration use only.
Source: Getty Images

Reactions as landlord sends tenant packing

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the landlord’s decision, sparking mixed reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Cynthia Nwayobuije said:

"Yesoooo kudos to landlord, encourage him to build his own house."

Uhuo Chimarijem Ezekiel said:

"He did well. Three private cars in a rented apartment."

Ifeanyi Barth said:

"The landlord meant well for him, I heard of someone who was working in a multinational company in Lagos earning very big amount of money, and he was living in Ikoyi where the rent runs into millions of naira and he has no pieces of land anywhere attached to name along the line something unexpected happened and he was sacked after about two years without job he couldn't continue the rent and he was begging his former junior colleague who built house on the mainland to allow him squrt with him while he keep searching for another job."

Read also

Yinka Ayefele Builds New Mansion, Flaunts Photos Months After Welcoming Baby: “This God’s Blessing”

Aluma Elias said:

"It's possible. Enemies of progress. But, in the other way round, the landlord wants his tenant to go and build his own house as well."

Skypoo Jideofor said:

"God bless the landlord, he's a good man. The landlord wants the tenant to succeed by asking him to go and build his own house instead of investing in material things."

Bar Emeks Iteshi said:

"Kudos to the landlord. The landlord only reminded the tenant of his misplaced priorities."

Chibuzo Agom said:

"I'm with the Landlord on this."

In related stories, a Nigerian lady used all her savings to rent a house while another lady shares landlord’s rule for a N1.1m apartment in Lagos.

Man sells motorcycle after landlord’s complaints

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man sold his bike for N1.2m after his landlord told him to stop making furniture pieces in the compound.

Read also

Ali Baba speaks on meeting wives of people he knows at governors' houses for bedroom favour

The handyman revealed that he sold his bike so that he could be able to get money to rent a workshop.

Many people who came across the post on X (formerly Twitter) shared their opinions on the young man’s decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: