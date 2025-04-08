A Nigerian lady who resides in the UK shared an interesting experience she had in her house after a phone was tracked to her house

She said three people, comprising a man, a woman and a teenage girl, visited her house claiming that their phone was tracked to their house

They asked her to open the door, insisting that their missing phone had been tracked to the address, but she declined to let them in

A UK-based lady came on TikTok to share an interesting experience she had with three people who visited her apartment.

According to the lady, it all started when a man, a woman and a girl she believed to be a teenager knocked on her door.

The lady says someone claimed their phone was traced to her house. Photo credit: TikTok/@fun_mom_wife and Getty Images/Oscar Wong.

In a TikTok video, @fun_mom_wife said she heard a knock on her door at around 9 pm.

She said she did not answer since she was not expecting anyone. However, the knock persisted.

When the knocking did not stop, she answered and the person said their daughter's missing phone had been traced to her house.

The lady insisted there was no phone in her house. She said even her daughter's bags had no phone.

The lady said there was no phone in her house. Photo credit: TikTok/@fun_mom_wife.

The person threatened to call the police, and she said they should go ahead and do so.

The story goes:

"So something happened to me here in the UK and I just want to share my experience to see if anybody had experienced the same thing before. So, three days ago on Wednesday, around 9pm, someone knocked on my door. I didn't answer at first because I wasn't expecting anybody. So the person knocked again and I had to go downstairs to see who it was. So when I got downstairs, I sa this man, this woman and a I think a teenage girl. They were like their daughter was in a bus today and she misplaced her phone in the bus and they tracked the phone down to my house, that the phone is in my house. So, I was like, there must be a mixup somewhere because your phone is not here. Yes, I was in the bus today, but your phone is not in this house. I didn't open the door, I just opened my blinds and I was talking to him from the window. He was showing me the phone, that look, this is my address and the phone is showing that it is in my address."

The lady said she had been waiting for them after they left and threatened to call the police, but she hasn't seen them, neither has she seen the police.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her experience in the UK

@Prescily Reuben said:

"Something you are supposed to call police or report yourself you are here telling us."

@jnabprettylady said:

"You have to report it to the police so you get yourself covered for future reference and for your safety."

@beaksbabe said:

"Aunty go and make police report even if it happened 20 years ago. Cos in that abroad, police report and evidence is everything, especially when you are a foreigner."

