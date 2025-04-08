A Nigerin lady has become popular on social media because of how close she is to her pet pigeon

The lady named the pidgin 'Chukwuebuka,' and the pet has come to know the name and also to respond to it

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said she went to church with the pidgi,n and she showed when they were returning

A Nigerian lady is trending online due to the relationship she has with her pet pigeon.

The lady has been posting a lot of videos showing off her pigeon and how she interacts with it.

The lady says she took her pigeon to church on a Sunday. Photo credit: TikTok/@chidiebube.esther.

In one of her videos, the lady Chidiebube Esther said she had gone to church with the pidgeon.

She was spotted coming home from church with the pidgeon perching on her shoulder.

According to the lady, the pigeon's name is Chukwuebuka. The bird responds to the name.

When they returned, she shouted from the gate of the compound, announcing that they were back.

The bird jumped off from her shoulder and started running after her as they entered the compound.

Chidiebube Esther is known online as the pigeon girl. Photo credit: TikTok/@chidiebube.esther.

Many people who saw the video were fascinated by the relationship the lady shares with her pigeon.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady takes pigeon to church

@Chukwuebuka said:

"Fyn gal bikonu change de name naw Biko."

@kemzykemzy6 said:

"What if na her ex boyfriend she turn to bird."

@FavOur Ite said:

"Like play like play everyone is finally running mad."

@Freaky Kenifa said:

"Change that name. I give you 24 hours. You Dey give bird my name."

@Ebuka Jaguar said:

"Na that name Dey pain me pass."

@Chidinma said:

"Omo nawooo. E no get wetin I no go see for this TikTok."

@MERCY said:

"I like as God share problem give everybody."

@Miss Dobiii said:

“We are back oh”, As in you and Chukwuebuka?"

@Gerald MieMie said:

"Una Dey look am una no go hold am before she enter market."

@OgeofgoodLife said:

"Wetin dey really sup for this country."

@user5822174331144

"Please forgive him and let him return to his family please biko."

@LilyWendy said:

"All of una don dey craze small small for this country wey don craze with hardship already. No be only Chukwuebuka even Chukwuemeka."

@chinyere said:

"The bird Dey even follow her enter gate."

@Winner Onyeocha said:

"Omo nothing wey person no go see for this kind Tixtox."

@young face said:

"Abeg that thing follow you enter the church abi e wait for you outside?"

@DiDi said:

"Nothing wey person no go see or hear. At first I thought she was talking to her self. Not untill I saw little chukwuebuka hanging on her shoulder."

Boy shares video of his bird

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy owns a bird believed to be a hawk, which he raised from when it was little, and it is now his pet.

The boy was seen in public with the bird, which perched comfortably on his shoulder.

He and the bird have become friends, and social media users who saw the two said they were fascinated.

