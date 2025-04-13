Legit.ng's Editorial Assistant, Ibrahim Sofiyullaha, has completed his first degree at the Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Ibadan

The talented young writer was among a total of 310 graduates who convocated on Friday, April 11, at the school's Library hall

He finished with first-class honours and was bestowed with three different certificates, having satisfied the necessary academic requirements

Ibadan, Oyo state - Sofiyullaha Ibrahim, one of Legit.ng’s youngest and most promising talents, has been awarded a bachelor's degree from Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, formerly known as First Technical University.

The brilliant writer, who joined the media organisation in December 2023, graduated with the highest academic distinction - a First Class Honours degree in Biomedical Engineering.

Ibrahim plans to further his studies to the postgraduate level.

In addition to his academic excellence, Ibrahim also earned two other highly respected certifications that are highly relevant in today's fast-paced and competitive labour market: diplomas in French and Entrepreneurship.

He learned to read and speak French fluently and engaged in several vocational skills during his early years at Tech-U. Though these were practical in nature, they were undertaken as part of the university curriculum, but carried no academic credit units.

Legit.ng intern founded Tech-U’s press club

In his third year - coinciding with the fifth year of the university’s existence — Ibrahim brought together a group of like-minded peers passionate about writing to establish a campus journalism association named The Sting. This initiative mirrors similar press clubs in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Ibrahim had a brief stint at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho where he did his mandatory industrial training.

To further legitimise the association, he networked with sister institutions and aligned the club under the Nigeria Union of Campus Journalists (NUCJ), the national umbrella body for press clubs in tertiary institutions.

Under the direct mentorship of seasoned writers at Legit.ng, Ibrahim has amassed invaluable experiences, which are already evident in his growing literary achievements.

In 2024, Ibrahim collaborated with two of the most esteemed wordsmiths in the Western literary world to co-author a fictional horror book titled Julie or Sylvia. The book has been published on major platforms, including Amazon.

That same year, he was ranked ninth among Africa’s best young sports writers by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), the world’s leading professional body for sports media, with over 9,500 members globally.

Ibrahim’s works have been featured on top media platforms both within and outside Nigeria. Notable among them are the UK’s leading sports media outlet, Sportskeeda, and the US-based parenting site Motherly.

Firewood seller’s son graduates top of his class

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Uthman Olayode, the son of a firewood seller and a secondary school teacher, had emerged as the best graduating student at Abiola Ajimobi Technical University (AATU), with an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98 out of 5.00.

Olayode, a graduate of Physics with Electronics from the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, was honoured at the university’s 3rd and 4th combined convocation ceremony held on Friday in Ibadan.

Addressing the gathering during his valedictory speech, the first-class graduate recounted a difficult academic journey marked by multiple admission failures.

