A Nigerian lady was left in profuse tears after her boyfriend of six years ended things with her in a painful manner

The lady shared screenshots of a conversation she had with her boyfriend on the day he broke up with her

According to the man, he broke up with the lady because of what people said about her body and shape

Reactions have trailed a story shared by a Nigerian lady in which she detailed how her boyfriend broke up with her.

The lady said she never expected the man to leave her, given that they had been dating for six years.

The man broke the lady's heart after dating her for six years. Photo credit: TikTok/@lifeofchistyles.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @lifeofchistyles, shared a series of screenshots showing the things the man said.

In their conversation, the man had told the lady the reason he was breaking up with her.

According to him, he noticed some imperfections in the lady's shape and that her friends drew his attention to how she looked physically.

He said what his friends were saying about the lady was making him uncomfortable, hence his decision to end the relationship.

He wrote on WhatsApp:

"Concerning what I said I was going to tell u It's kinda hard to say it but I have come to a conclusion and I feel that's what's right to do I don't think this relationship can go on, I mean this thing we are doing. I feel like we should give ourselves space because I feel suffocated in this relationship or maybe we just need to go our separate ways so we give ourselves space to grow"

The lady says her heart is healing after she was dumped. Photo credit: TikTok/@lifeofchistyles.

Source: TikTok

The man said that while he still loves the lady, he would want them to go their separate ways.

He said:

"I don't want you to get me wrong here, my love, it's not that I don't love you; it's just that I am not the right one for you, and you need a better man in your life and I feel like I am not capable of occupying that space. Just forget about me and move on and forget every memory we had together. I love you. Always, and you will forever be in my heart."

"When I fell in love with you, I loved your bod,y and everything about you was just perfect, just of recent that I noticed some flaws and it really turned me off with my friends even talking about it."

The man went on to block the lady and refused to pick up her calls. He said he wants to be with someone perfect.

He wrote:

"I know but I just need someone perfect, someone that can stand with me without making me look like a child and I don't think you fall into that category and with my friends talking about you in that way makes me feel really bad for putting you in that position.

"I am sorry, I don't really mean to make you feel bad about your body or anything but I am just trying to do this on a mutual level."

See the post below:

Reactions as man breaks up with his girlfriend

@mims said:

"Mine broke up with me cos another girl gifted him towel. He said I wasn’t caring I should see what my fellow woman got him. I only replied with ok good luck with you and your towel."

@GloryAnn said:

"The way I’m so toxic ehnn I’ll just respond with ok, I was even thinking the same thing too, you’re not my spec. Omo no matter how hurt or pained I am I’ll pretend then go an cry. I’ll never beg."

Lady gives money to her boyfriend

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a beautiful Nigerian lady shared one thing she has done for the person she loves which she later regretted doing.

According to the lady who shared her story in a video interview, she once stole her mother's N800,000 and gave it to her boyfriend.

The lady lamented that the man later got her pregnant and abandoned her because she gave birth to a baby boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng