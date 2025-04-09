A Nigerian lady who went to work a happy soul returned with a lot of tears because according to her, she has a toxic boss

The lady was seen in a video smiling happily when she was leaving her house in the morning, but she returned tearfully

According to the lady identified as Mide Cole, her boss is verbally abusive and highly toxic, making her very uncomfortable

The lady was teary when she returned from work. Photo credit: TikTok/@midecole2.

Source: TikTok

In an emotional video she posted on TikTok, Mide Cole said she had left the house in a happy mood while going to work in the morning.

However, when she was coming back, she was coming home with tears in her eyes.

The reason for her tears is that she has a boss who is verbally abusive. She also said her boss is a toxic person.

Her words:

"Me leaving to work on a Monday vs me at work cause I have a very toxic and verbally abusive boss, well I'm soo done."

She noted that it is a bad thing to have a boss who is verbally abusive.

She said:

"Having a boss that verbally abuses a staff is very very bad toxic."

In a follow-up post, Mide said she has resigned from the job so she could look for another one where she would get peace of mind.

The lady says she has since resigned from her job. Photo credit: TikTok/@midecole2.

Source: TikTok

Her words:

"To everyone checking up on me, I'm fine and hurt, and I resigned already. Please let move on to better opportunities and y'all should stay safe out there, especially people that intend to start their career in the coperate world. There are still good companies out there that appreciate their employees, pls don't be discouraged. Experience gained. We move. I’m opened for job opportunities. Thank you all for reaching out. I really really appreciate it."

Reactions as lady cries due to what her boss said to her

@esteereasure said:

"Leave that job. Don’t let anybody damage you."

@Gift Uchechi said:

"So happy I left that life. Madam Patricia was a torn in my flesh."

@Ophelia said:

"Let me guess, the boss na woman."

@phyrah said:

"Some of you working in some sort of organisation should learn from Veronica. There's no way a boss will damage her dis much."

@Kemisola said:

"You just have to leave, I understand you thinking about not having any job when you resign, trust it will prepare you for a better one, I have been there before, it is as bad as not been able to been able to sleep at night, one morning I wake up and I resigned via email, and that was the end. This actions makes me put more extra effort applying for Jobs prepared well for interviews. Guess what I got a better good paying job good office space, with 2months above all God did it, cause while I prepared and ready for interview I backed it up with prayers and it worked. I believe you will get something better even best out there."

Man gets sacked from his job

In a related story, Legi.ng reported the story of a man who lost his job in Lagos has gone viral and attracted the sympathy of the general public.

According to the story which was shared on TikTok, the man suddenly lost the job which paid him N700k monthly.

After he lost the job, he fell into a lot of problems as he had no money to care for himself when his salary stopped coming.

Source: Legit.ng