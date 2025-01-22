A lady said she had a dream that she was posted to Sokoto state for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

A Nigerian lady who was waiting for her NYSC call-up later shared it online after it finally arrived.

The lady said during the waiting period, she had a dream that she was posted to the northern part of Nigeria.

The lady said she had dreamed that she would be posted to Sokoto state. Photo credit: TikTok/@fairigbowitch

In her post which she shared on TikTok, @fairigbowitch said she dream that she was posted to Sokoto state for her NYSC.

However, when she received her call-up notification, she realised she had been posted to Lagos.

She said:

"I dream say i dey for sokoto last night but my God doesnt wear flipflops."

A lot of her followers who saw the post congratulated her for getting posted to Lagos.

Others said they also wanted to serve in Lagos, but they were posted to other states of the federation.

Reactions as NYSC lady gets posted to Lagos

@LAYO’S ARTISTRY LAGOS said:

"I pay for direct posting to Lagos na Taraba I see."

@Gift Sieta said:

Congrats oo! Here’s me born abd raised in Lagos and I'll serve there. I too love Lagos."

@Vee said:

"I was posted to Lagos but my camp is in Osun

@Se Un Ola said:

"Who get Lagos sure plug na?"

@STRIPLASH VENDOR IN IBADAN said:

"Who Dey ondo camp but is Lagos corper."

@Abede Naomi said:

"Congratulations, abeg gimme your plug."

@stephaniemiec said:

"Edo state corper let join the WhatsApp group, the link is in my bio. To know each other."

@Nene said:

"Congratulations. See you in camp."

@Lucia said:

"You plug carry juju."

@Nancyyy said:

"Congratulations our Lagos copper

@Emmanuel said:

"Sharp… we go jam tomorrow."

@yinx said:

"Una wey make Lagos camp full … I don mean una. Them carry me go Benue."

@Queenofmemers said:

"Pls did you work on direct posting before?"

@Lashnova said:

"See you in camp."

@Damedra on Spotify said:

"I dreamt Kebbi too and still got Lagos."

@Damedra on Spotify said:

"My people."

@ololadeadunni1 said:

"I’m happy for you."

@lollycute_apparel said:

"Congratulations dear. I’m Lagos corper but my camp."

@joshuafavour92 said:

"I tap o, Lagos all the way."

@Vivian Udemezue said:

"Congratulations to you dear."

@Dessy commented:

"Abeg share your plug."

Lady leaves Bauchi after completing her NYSC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady posted to Bauchi state for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program shared her experience.

She shared a video that captured her experience during her one-year stay in the state for her NYSC.

Many who came across the video shared similar experiences they had during their service year.

The lady said:

“Thank you warji LGA, thank you Bauchi state, let’s not meet again, even in my next life.”

