A lady says someone she does not know braided her hair midair when she was sleeping in an aeroplane

She had no idea that some strands of her hair were held together by someone sitting very close to her in the airplane

It was when she landed that she saw the braid, and she called on the man who did the job to come forward

A lady who was travelling in an airplane said she had no idea that someone braided her hair.

According to the lady, it was only when she landed that she saw the braided hair, and she was surprised.

The lady says her hair was braided when she was flying from North Carolina to Los Angeles, California. Photo credit: TikTok/@real.danieb and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @real.danieb, said she was asleep during the flight when the braiding happened.

She says she saw a man sitting beside her and she was sure he was the one who braided the hair on her head.

Danielle said she only saw the braided strands when she landed and went to her Airbnb.

The video shows that the person who braided the hair did not braid the whole thing but just a bunch of strands.

Danielle calls on the stranger who braided her hair to come forward. Photo credit: TikTok/@real.danieb.

Danielle said:

"Last Saturday, on March 15, we boarded an American Airlines flight AA3051 from Charlotte, North Carolina to Los Angeles, California. We took off by 7am. I'm only listing specifics because I want this person to know that I know that I know who you are, alright? I sat in seat 22F which is the window seat and you sat directly behind me in 23 CF. Now, I didn't realise until later that evening that there was a braid on my hair."

Reactions as lady says her hair was briaded midflight

@michigandanielle said:

"I know I’m in the minority but I’d find this hilarious. I love my hair being played with, but I guess if I’m not awake to feel the tingles, then it’s not worth it. I take it all back."

@Aliah said:

"You delivered this is such a funny way but is is NOT okay."

@OmgRichie said:

"Imagine waking up and getting off the plane in boho braids."

@Ashley Renee said:

"Everybody laughing but this actually weird asf. Very much psycho behavior."

@pretty face said:

"The audacity of the braid being extremely tight too."

@saytoven. said:

"That is absolutely insane are we not respecting boundaries anymore?"

@Loki said:

"I’m sorry but my brain immediately started playing the midnight barber sound clip."

@Edrick C said:

"The amount of comments wanting the guy to be a creep so bad is crazy."

