A Nigerian lady has come online to share some of the challenges that she is facing as a young person

The lady, who is currently 29 years old, says she still does not have a boyfriend or someone who wants to marry her

She said she also does not have her own place and that she is still undergoing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

A Nigerian lady is trending online after sharing some of the struggles she is going through as a young person.

The lady said she feels like she is not doing enough in life and that sometimes, she compares herself with others.

In her post which she made on TikTok, the lady, Mercy Sandra, said she feels she is not doing enough for her mother, who is 65 years old.

According to her, she feels she should be doing more and achieving more in life than the stage she is now.

Her words:

"It’s not about age; it’s about feeling behind. I’m not ashamed of aging getting older is a blessing. But what hurts is feeling like I haven’t accomplished what I envisioned for myself by now. It feels like I should be further ahead, doing more, achieving more, and yet, here I am, wondering if I’m even doing enough. My mum is 65, and I feel like I should be doing more for her. This one hits me the hardest. As an only child, the responsibility of taking care of my mum rests solely on me. She should be enjoying life, having financial security, and not worrying about anything. But instead, I keep telling her, “Just hold on for me.” It’s a painful reality, knowing I haven’t yet given her the life she deserves."

According to Sandra, she also feels alone. She says she is always alone and not many people know her.

"I’m always alone, and people don’t really know me. I may look a certain way on the outside, but internally, I feel completely different. I don’t have much of a social life; I don’t go out, and I barely have friends. Most times, it’s just me, my thoughts, and my dreams. It’s lonely, but I’ve learned to live with it."

Sandra says she is struggling to lose weight, but she has not been able to do it the way she wants.

She said her weight affects her confidence, her energy and her mood.

She wrote:

"My weight is a struggle, and I don’t always feel beautiful. There’s this constant battle with my body. Losing weight feels like an uphill task, and when I look in the mirror, I don’t always see the beauty others may see. It affects my confidence, my energy, and sometimes even my mood."

Another thing that worries Sandra as she turns 29 is the fact that she does not have a boyfriend or a fiancee.

She noted that she is facing pressure to bring a man home but says men don't fall from the sky.

She noted:

"No boyfriend, no fiancé, nothing. Let’s not even start on the pressure to “bring a husband home.” Where exactly am I supposed to find him? Because last I checked, they don’t fall from the sky. The pressure is real, but what’s even harder is the feeling that maybe I haven’t even figured myself out enough to be in a relationship, so I turned down offers. I’m not good for you if I’m not good for myself yet!"

Reactions as lady shares her struggles online

@cassieselitemed_skincare said:

"Funny how we are going through same thing,s ame age and also same name. I want to know u more if u let me though."

@Yewande said:

"Hey girlie, take it easy on yourself. I was at this stage 2 years ago, crying everyday but I’m better now, got my first big girl apartment last year and a great job! I hope my story gives you hope."

