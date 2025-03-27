A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was seen dancing wildly after she received a stipend from the Federal Government

The stipend paid to her is the new N77000 allowance approved by the Federal Government but which has been delayed for long

In the video trending online, the NYSC member started dancing happily after checking her alert and seeing the money

A lady was seen in a video as she rejoiced over the payment of her monthly stipend by the Federal Government.

The lady who is currently doing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) received the new allowance of N77k.

The NYSC lady was overjoyed after she go her monthly stipend.

Immediately after the money entered her account, the lady started dancing and rejoicing.

In the video posted by @_justhemzy, other colleagues in the office joined her to rejoice and were eager to see her account balance.

The Federal Government had approved the new allowance of N77,000 for NYSC members but the payment has experienced delay in implementation.

The lady shared her joy after receiving her NYSC allowance.

But from the video posted by the lady, it appears the payment has finally commenced.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as NYSC lady receives her allowance

@bigbby happy said:

"Make una donate 10k for Raye."

@Chisom. said:

"Even the 77k is small."

@Divine Homes said:

"If one person no talk they no go do any someone has to sacrifice her life and career but people wey no do anything go Dey happy."

@Zee_zah22 said:

"My head will judge NYSC. Na our set dey increase the money but they did not give us. Even if na the arrears make them give us. I no see work oju timi ladugbo."

@MAYOR said:

"On top 77k?…We don too see shege for this country."

@Ebuka Ogbonna500 said:

"If no be raye you guys for still collect 33k."

@MaKaChI said:

"Na our mama be this oh we no get another one, oya reply."

@Lauradlolipop said:

"Make we go thank Raye oooo."

@Chachaluv said:

"Better than 33k at least one can save even is is 30k every month."

@Queen said:

"I’m not believing anything until I see my own."

@June 30th said:

"If I see my 77k alert I go first cry for 2 hours."

@Tracee||Content Creator said:

"Me I never see my money oo! Make dem remember C2"

@Your wife said:

"When it’s my turn to serve they go don increase am to 100k Amen."

@Ernest_blaqq said:

"30 days rant challenge is officially closed. 77k don make everybody rich once."

@Dimma said:

"Raye you’re a queen. She started all this !!!"

@Best girl said:

"Na when my own service remain 2 month dem know sey dem wan increase am."

