A female student of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has got tongues wagging over her encounter with a lecturer

The undergraduate was making a dance video while close to the staircase in one of the university's buildings when an academic appeared on the scene

The lecturer had almost walked out of the scene when he stopped in his tracks and did the unexpected

A young lady, @just_aliza01, has shared her recent epic encounter with a lecturer at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

While recording a fun video along the staircase in a building on campus, the female student quickly stopped to allow an academic pass.

FUOYE student's funny encounter with lecturer

However, the lecturer stopped just as he had almost walked out of the scene and looked into her camera.

In a flash, the academic's face went from tough to a playful countenance as he brushed his eyebrows with his finger before vibing to the song the lady was dancing to.

Commenting on the lecturer's action, the lady admitted she thought the viral incident involving an Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) lecturer and a now-expelled female student was about to play out again. Words layered on her TikTok video read:

"POV: I almost got "Uniziked" but it was Dr Steeze."

She tagged the lecturer's page. On Dr Steeze's TikTok handle, Legit.ng observed he makes funny videos.

"A blend of knowledge and vibes.

"Let's change your perspective about Educators," his TikTok bio reads.

Federal University Oye student's clip elicits comments

Tonia_ify said:

"Everything that happened in this video, apart from that girl tha looked like weapon formed against you, is just so so mature, 100% maturity, STEEZE, composure, this os how life is supposed to be."

Nwene__keyzz said:

"First of all you can CLEARLY see the respect in her for the lecturer and the sir sef, is on TikTok too not the other one that disrespected the man."

FOOTIES_AFFAIR_NG on IG🩷💛 said:

"Yall should calm down, na she signal the girl to pass, yall check her hand movement when the girl wan pass."

🤴🏽ÃDËDÄMØLÅ🤴🏽 said:

"Get yourself a Cool lecturer" like sey Dem dey give options to choose lecturer as Dem dey give admission."

shedrack said:

"Lecturer get pink lips keh? and my babe just get admission for that school."

Godspower IG said:

"Why that one with inner beauty and flat surface dy do too much."

NANYAMKA🤎🍫|| RN said:

"Tell me you know that girl if not why you no wozz am? Omooo what was that fr?"

dennispresley123 said:

"Send you go school, you go Dey do TikTok video, what’s the use of this one now?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Imo State University lecturer had quickly reacted after her lecturer entered the class while she was making a video.

UNIJOS student's video interrupted by lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student of the University of Jos had reacted after lecturers walked into the scene as she recorded a video.

In a short video shared online, the female student positioned her camera and started recording when she heard people passing. The people who walked into the video were some staff or school lecturers, and they interrupted her.

However, the undergraduate politely waited for them to pass before she resumed her recording, merely smiling in reaction. The student also greeted the men, who said something before passing.

