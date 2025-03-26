A woman has caused a commotion on social media after showing off her seaside house, which is under construction

She gave netizens a tour of the uncompleted house, and people could not help but worry for the woman

Some people urged her to discontinue the building project, citing fears about its closeness to the sea

A woman, @kamara146_, has shown internet users her dream house, which she is still building.

The excited woman admitted she can't wait to complete the seaside house.

A woman displays the house she is building close to the sea. Photo Credit: (@kamara146_)

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, she entered the uncompleted building and showed netizens areas marked for a kitchen, bedroom and sitting room.

She showed a gate that could be opened to give access to the sea and some palm trees she had planted. According to the woman, she planted seven palm trees.

The woman panned her camera to show some people already occupying a building on the same land where she was building her house.

"Missing home. Can't wait to finish building my dream house in (she attached images of the Sierra Leonean flag)," words layered on her video read.

The woman's video got many people worried, owing to its seaside location. Some feared it is a dangerous location to build a house.

A lady shows people her seaside house under construction. Photo Credit: (@kamara146_)

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

People fear for lady abroad

Ashiwaju Presenter said:

"You will finish it soon by God's grace."

Nomza🇿🇦🇮🇪🇬🇧 said:

"In this climate change, this gives me anxiety especially everything is down stairs. You are bold to build so close to the sea. I love sea but I will never have house so close like this."

Pastor Fanta Esther Fofana said:

"I am not discouraging you but. My sister, don't invest alot in this compound. As you are building now, the sea monster is saying that, you have trespass his territory."

Martha Markira🌹 said:

"If am sleeping in this house. I will always put on life jacket."

ablehands said:

"Do you know what it means when a nigerian says 'otilor'."

KoSe🇿🇲 said:

"Why so close to the water... What happens when the tides rise????"

Nay said:

"Whoever adviced u to build right by the water doesn’t love u. Why would u test Mother Nature like that?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady and her husband had built a house abroad.

Nigerian couple buy first home in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple in the UK had bought their first house.

The lady shared the process of their purchase and what they did before paying for the building. She recounted how they were house-hunting in June 2024. A video of the narrating the couple's house purchase was captioned:

"16 January 2025. we signed for the keys to our house. I can’t believe we are officially home owners!! From going for house viewing, to selecting our desired plot and watching them build it from scratch to this beautiful house we call our home has been so beautiful. Everything is so perfect. I’m genuinely grateful for this new chapter..."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng