A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after her family erected their house abroad

In a heartwarming video, the lady documented the progress of the house from the starting point until they moved in

Social media users who watched the clip did not hesitate to congratulate the couple in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's video showing the construction of her family's home abroad has captured the hearts of many on social media.

The video documented the journey, from the initial stages of construction to the final move-in day.

Lady flaunts her family's new home Photo credit: @kejimichi/TikTok.

Lady overjoyed over completion of house

The lady, known as @kejimichi on TikTok, shared her excitement and gratitude as she reflected on the experience of watching her dream home take shape.

She recalled the numerous visits she and her husband made to the construction site, eagerly anticipating the completion of their new home.

From the initial excavation of the land to the final touches, the video displayed the transformation of the property into a beautiful home.

She narrated:

"We watched our house being built from scratch. Myself and hubby would visit the site on random days just to see the work in progress. Boom we went on this day and it was already looking real. We were just walking around the site to feed our eyes. This was how our garden looked before completion (empty land). 85% done here. We were really excited and couldn't wait to finally move in. Here we are now. Thank you Jesus."

Reactions as couple builds house abroad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@préväîl said:

"Congratulations. I won't stop congratulating others till my my own is complete."

@TONIA said:

"Congratulations mama manifesting this for my self soon."

@Adem Ashcha said:

"Congratulations beautiful family how do you do it less than 2 years in uk buy house interested to buy house too. Help me how it work?"

@Oke Zainab added:

"Congratulations to you."

Watch the video below:

Man builds fine mansion in 6 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who completed his house to taste has shown people its grand interior that was painted white.

The house's interior and exterior had proper lighting that matched the painting of the house, giving it class.

