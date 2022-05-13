A kind man went into the streets and picked up a fellow who is mentally challenged Nigerian and gave him a special touch

The mentally challenged fellow even had a copy of the Holy Bible with him, making people wonder if he reads it

He was taken to a barber who gave him a clean haircut and then given clean clothes and a promise of more goodies

A homeless man who is mentally challenged got a touch of transformation from a kind Nigerian man named @ositapopcorn who goes about doing good.

Osita met the man homeless and completely dejected and he promptly decided to help him. He picked him, and took him to a salon for a haircut, new clothes and good food.

The man's state totally changed. Photo credit: @ositapopcorn.

He got a breath of fresh air and immediately looked entirely different after he was shaved clean and his old clothes replaced with a new one.

He was full of smiles and many who saw him smile in the video said they were touched.

Watch the video below

Instagram users react

@nikkilaoye

"Awww God bless these amazing angels."

@iamsexysteel

"This is so inspirational…..God bless who ever do this and restore him in multiple folds….pls show some love to the less privileged and your blessing awaits you on heath."

@official_tami4 commented:

"Awwwww God bless you for putting a smile on his face."

@obatideykelvin said:

"He prays God came for him at the right time."

@nakaayijoanitah8 commented:

"God bless people with good hearts forever."

@iamabiodunadebanjo reacted:

"I Just cried. Thank you God for Everything and anything."

@phat__goddess said:

"So beautiful. The hair haircutcut was it for me."

@omotunde_gold reacted

"When I saw his feet I almost wept. God bless this guy."

@olowo_coded said:

"Wow God bless dem all!!!! But I no someone is thinking about teeth whitening. Na lie?"

