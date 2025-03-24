An orthopaedic doctor has shared a video revealing a glimpse of his experience while working in his chosen field of medicine

In the video, he showed himself coming out of the theatre, looking exhausted, and counting his steps as if he was on the verge of fainting

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok, shared their similar experiences in the comments section

An emotional video shared by an orthopaedic doctor revealed the reality of his profession and touched numerous social media users who shared similar experiences.

The doctor posted the video in response to a comment on his page about the challenge of working in the orthopaedic field.

Orthopaedic doctor shares experience in emotional video

A user had recounted his harrowing experience in the orthopaedic theatre, falling ill for two days after his first exposure to the theatre.

In his words:

"My first time in orthopaedic theatre I fell sick for two days."

Reacting to this, the doctor identified as @iamoptymight posted a video of him emerging from a surgical procedure, visibly exhausted and struggling to compose himself.

As the video circulated on TikTok, many users came forward to share their stories of burnout and exhaustion in the medical field.

The comments section was filled with stories of long hours, high stress, and physical toll while working as an orthopaedic doctor.

The doctor's decision to share his experience sparked a sense of solidarity among medical professionals and students, who appreciated his honesty and vulnerability.

By shedding light on his challenges, the video encouraged others to speak out and share their stories, fostering a sense of community and understanding in the comments.

Reactions trail video of orthopaedic doctor

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Doo said:

"20 hrs carpenter work, ur whole body go weak."

@ADAUGO said:

"I worked as an orthopedic nurse, it's not for the faint-hearted."

@Obiyaa_bebe wrote:

"The hours for standing is not for the weak."

@bae.like_annie said:

"I have had hip replacement surgery twice, I opted to be awake during the first one not until dr started using chisel saw on my bone. Boom I fainted."

@Temi said:

"I really love orthopedic surgery Ehn Infact I love to assist."

@andyvalentine82 reacted:

"Orthopedic and Plastic is no go area."

@DYASE said:

"Orthopedic na horror movie. Those born carpenters are something else. I want to Tag my bro but is fine."

@First lady said:

"What if the doctor fell down and collapsed what will happen."

@hafsat Muhammad said:

"The first theatre I saw was debridement of 3 fingers god I thought I was watching real murder scene in kdrama series."

@T said:

"If you con carry leg when they wan scrub patient You go reach heaven come back."

@Esther Ekpenyong reacted:

"I can only relate from the movie: “The Resident”, once it gets to that part of chiseling & bone saw, I fast forward."

@Egba Godgift said:

"Orthopedic ward. Those doctors suppose be spartan warriors. I just left theater before i faint."

@benebeauty said:

"My mom is a nurse, the day I told her I wanted to become an orthopedic doctor tge eye she gave me enhh."

@EBUS INTERNATIONAL said:

"If nah you Dey align patient leg when they wan fix internal fixation ehh nnah men that work no really easy both ur back and hip go wan shift."

@Mark Ifeanyi Obi said:

"I saw them unscrewing a bit in my knee, I was awake throughout and enjoying it."

@H:) said:

"Omo I didn’t fall sick oh the other nurses ran and left me and my colleague in the theatre is already use to us."

@Mr Fortunate reacted:

"Since then i pray to God all my family or relatives should not know the hospital before them die because stress too much."

@Ever added:

"I only assisted Surgeon Chibuzor one time like that, since that day i no dey enter theater for any orthopedic surgery."

Doctors in UK lament over long working hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that doctors in the UK cried out over the excessive working hours imposed on them by their employers.

A BBC investigation revealed that most of the doctors from Nigeria are going through what they call slave labour.

