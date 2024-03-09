A Nigerian man who is facing financial hardship abroad has received great help from a white man

The man saw the Nigerian student in the library, and he gave him $1000 (N1.5 million) free of charge

The white man also opened a GoFundMe account to support the education of the Nigerian who is unable to afford rent

A Nigerian student who is studying abroad received help from a white man who gave him $1000.

The man is said to be facing serious hardship abroad as he is unable to pay his house rent or his tuition fees.

In a video, Zachery Dereniowski was seen talking to the Nigerian man named Kayode in the library.

He told Kayode that he was hungry and needed some food, and the Nigerian handed him a pack of food.

MD Motivator was happy with the gift, and he, in return, gave Kayod N1.5 million. He has also opened a GoFundMe account for donations to help with Kayode's fees and rent.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Kyode is a 34-year-old international student from Nigeria who simply helped me today at the library because I was a stranger who was hungry. Kyode is on the brink of being evicted from his apartment and cannot afford school tuition. Although he is going through a lot personally, he still found it in his heart to help me.

"After I surprised Kyode with $1000 cash, he told me, “If you are hard-working and have the right view, God will send help to you. Favour will find you. Kindness will find you."

"Let’s all come together and show Kyode the power of the internet and bless him. 100% of the funds raised will go towards Kyode’s tuition and living expenses. Since Kyode helped me, let’s help him. Be kind and love always."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as white man gives Nigerian man N1.5 million

@musabalshaikh said:

"The name Kayode is primarily a male name of African - Yoruba origin that means He Who Brings Joy."

@never_fear_boris_is_here asked:

"Why do the nicest people always suffer the most."

@ourgentlehome said:

"The way he dropped to his knees. I don’t know how you do it Zach, but you always find the people who need it the most."

Lady gets N200k alert

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian teacher who quoted a tweet by Flutterwave got monetary gifts from Nigerians on Twitter.

The teacher, Adaobi Amadi, responded to the tweet in which Flutterwave asked people to brag about themselves.

Adaobi quoted the tweet and said she is a good teacher who has not been promoted for 10 years and two persons sent her N200k.

Source: Legit.ng