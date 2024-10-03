A beautiful lady has shared a video revealing the reason she's obsessed with her kind oyinbo partner

According to her, the white man happily spent N10 million on her before they finally got to meet in person

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has expressed her admiration for her foreign partner who went the extra mile to win her heart.

In a video that quickly went viral, she shared how her partner spent a staggering N10 million on her before they ever met in person.

Lady gushes over generous oyinbo man Photo credit: @jarominoyintari/TikTok.

Lady praises foreign partner for generosity

Jarominoyintari, a popular TikTok user, posted the video gushing over her partner's generosity.

With evident excitement, she narrated how his lavish gestures captivated her attention and affection.

Speaking more about her relationship, Jarominoyintari emphasised that her partner's kindness and dedication won her over.

She further dismissed criticisms from people who said she was 'doing too much' and getting too obsessed with her partner.

On how she met her oyinbo partner, she disclosed that she met him on a dating app and since then he began to lavish money on her.

In her words:

"Man spend N10 million on me before seeing me in person and you still dey ask me why I am obsessed. Abeg leave me."

Reactions trail video of interracial couple

The lady's video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many users congratulating her on finding a loving partner.

@big_queen stylings said:

"Bigo app keh. Shaa is true depends on your luck ooh because that is a streaming app."

@Beauty lord stated:

"Teach me ooo I open bingo i no like am i come remove am."

@ladybuilderluchy2 said:

"This lovely congratulations to you sis pls how do you upgrade all those dating site have met some guys but can't proceed pls help me. tnx."

@miidarlyn reacted:

"You people are making to start thinking of dating white. This is so beautiful to watch

@maryannchigbo said:

"God till when will I experience this love matter pls answer my prayer. I need my own husband as soon as possible pls my miracle working God."

@Tricia4Luv added:

"Congratulations to you, I no even need plenty Möney, let me just meet my own vanilla and have a happy home. Congratulations to you sis."

Watch the video below:

