Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo 88.7fm in Ibadan, has offered employment to a Nigerian boy Samuel Gbolagade, popularly known as Radio Boi, after his talent caught his attention.

Radio Boi hit internet fame for his ability to imitate Yoruba newscasters and the radio owner decided to put his talent to good use.

In a video posted on TikTok by @muunah27, the radio owner announced at the station that the boy would be paid monthly.

Alhaji Oriyomi added that Radio Boi would be placed on scholarship up to the university level and would be offered automatic employment upon graduation.

The lad would be paid monthly while on the job. In the video, the lad signed a document presented to him by the radio owner and prostrated to show his gratitude.

Agidigbo radio owner's action stirs reactions

KODAK (DMR)🥶🥶 said:

"The man for back no dey happy with the boy the boy wja collect eiim glory for work."

user4079842428913 said:

"Please Oriyomi kindly respect the guy opinion about life his choice is that he wants to become doctor kindly respect his opinion."

Ifeanyi_666 said:

"The boy is good but he is using one format as Intro but since he will be trained then he is good to go💯."

Melissa said:

"E be like say that baba way wear glass no happy ooo lol."

focusmoneyexchange said:

"Thanks hamuzat a lot of us miss our way bcoz of what parent told us say doctor, lawyer is good for us without discovering who their child are. That’s what make china 🇨🇳 great they catch them young."

Borletino_ said:

"This is our mercy dey locate person oo, hes not even in Uni yet and he's gotten. A job."

Bayo🚀 said:

"The man behind on glass at back no dey with the boy."

GORDONSMAN said:

"God bless you sir, forward ever backward never radio boy."

Source: Legit.ng