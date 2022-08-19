From AIT to Silverbird, Beat FM: Full List of 52 Radio, TV Stations Whose Licenses Were Revoked by NBC
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Friday, August 19, revoked the broadcast licences of Silverbird TV, AIT, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM amongst others.
A statement by the NBC indicates that the action was taken against the media houses over their failure to renew their licences amounting to N2.66 billion, Channels TV reported.
It was gathered that the media houses were given a two-week waiver in May to renew their licences after which they risked the revocation of their broadcast licences.
However, three months after, the affected media stations are yet to renew their licenses, making the NBC to take strong action against them.
The affected stations have also been given 24 hours to shut down their operations.
Below is the list of affected stations:
1. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Abuja
2. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Lagos
3. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Yenagoa
4. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Port Harcourt
5. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Jos
6. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communication Ltd) Benin
7. AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication ltd) Network
8. Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd)
9. FM Network Tao FM (Ovidi Communications Ltd)
10. FM Okene, Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd)
11. FM Suleja Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd) FM Abuja
12. We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd)
13. FM Benin Linksman International Ltd
14. Keffi Bomay Broadcasting Services Ltd Abuja
15. MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd) Ibadan
16. Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Port-Harcourt
17. Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos
18. Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos
19. Beat FM (Megalectrics Ltd) Lagos
20. Cooper Communications Ltd Lagos
21. Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd) Ibadan
22. Osun State Broadcasting Corporation
23. Rock City FM (Boot Communications Ltd) Abeokuta
24. Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd) Ilugun
25. Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd) Ibadan
26. Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi Ltd) Effurun
27. Breeze FM (Bays Water Ltd) Akure
28. Vibes FM (Vibes Communication Ltd) Benin
29. Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt
30. Wave FM (South Atlantic Media Ltd)
31. Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation
32. Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation
33. Niger State Broadcasting Corporation
34. Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation
35. Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation
36. Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation
37. Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation
38: Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation
39. Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation
40. Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation
41. Imo State Broadcasting Corporation
42. Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation
43. Borno State Broadcasting Corporation
44. Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation
45. Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation
46. Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation
47. Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation
48. Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation
49. Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation
50. Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation
51. Lagos DSB
52. Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd)
NBC imposes heavy fine on Nigerian TV network for allegedly glorifying terrorists
In a related development, the NBC has imposed a fine of N5 million on Trust Television Network (Trust TV).
The NBC fined the television network over the broadcast of the documentary titled “Nigeria’s Banditry: The Inside Story”, which was aired by the station in March 2022.
Legit.ng gathers that NBC explained in a letter that the fine was imposed on Trust TV because its broadcast of the said documentary contravened sections of the National Broadcasting Code.
Source: Legit.ng