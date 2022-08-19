The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Friday, August 19, revoked the broadcast licences of Silverbird TV, AIT, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM amongst others.

A statement by the NBC indicates that the action was taken against the media houses over their failure to renew their licences amounting to N2.66 billion, Channels TV reported.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Friday, August 19, revoked the broadcast licences of 52 radio and TV stations. Photo credit: Premium Times

It was gathered that the media houses were given a two-week waiver in May to renew their licences after which they risked the revocation of their broadcast licences.

However, three months after, the affected media stations are yet to renew their licenses, making the NBC to take strong action against them.

The affected stations have also been given 24 hours to shut down their operations.

Below is the list of affected stations:

1. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Abuja

2. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Lagos

3. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Yenagoa

4. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Port Harcourt

5. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Jos

6. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communication Ltd) Benin

7. AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication ltd) Network

8. Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd)

9. FM Network Tao FM (Ovidi Communications Ltd)

10. FM Okene, Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd)

11. FM Suleja Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd) FM Abuja

12. We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd)

13. FM Benin Linksman International Ltd

14. Keffi Bomay Broadcasting Services Ltd Abuja

15. MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd) Ibadan

16. Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Port-Harcourt

17. Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos

18. Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos

19. Beat FM (Megalectrics Ltd) Lagos

20. Cooper Communications Ltd Lagos

21. Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd) Ibadan

22. Osun State Broadcasting Corporation

23. Rock City FM (Boot Communications Ltd) Abeokuta

24. Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd) Ilugun

25. Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd) Ibadan

26. Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi Ltd) Effurun

27. Breeze FM (Bays Water Ltd) Akure

28. Vibes FM (Vibes Communication Ltd) Benin

29. Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt

30. Wave FM (South Atlantic Media Ltd)

31. Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation

32. Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation

33. Niger State Broadcasting Corporation

34. Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation

35. Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation

36. Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation

37. Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation

38: Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation

39. Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation

40. Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation

41. Imo State Broadcasting Corporation

42. Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation

43. Borno State Broadcasting Corporation

44. Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation

45. Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation

46. Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation

47. Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation

48. Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation

49. Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation

50. Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation

51. Lagos DSB

52. Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd)

NBC imposes heavy fine on Nigerian TV network for allegedly glorifying terrorists

In a related development, the NBC has imposed a fine of N5 million on Trust Television Network (Trust TV).

The NBC fined the television network over the broadcast of the documentary titled “Nigeria’s Banditry: The Inside Story”, which was aired by the station in March 2022.

Legit.ng gathers that NBC explained in a letter that the fine was imposed on Trust TV because its broadcast of the said documentary contravened sections of the National Broadcasting Code.

