A Nigerian man entered his friend's bathroom to perform ablutions as a Muslim when his eyes saw something unusual

He got closer and discovered they were eggs in a poorly constructed nest, each the size of his thumb

The man said he looked up the eggs on Google and shared an interesting thing he found about them

Aliyu Jalal, a Nigerian youth, has released pictures of eggs he spotted in his friend's bathroom.

In a Facebook post, Aliyu revealed he had entered his friend's bathroom to wash his body as a Muslim when he came across the eggs by the window.

Aliyu Jalal said the eggs were the size of his thumb.

Source: Facebook

Aliyu shared pictures of the eggs on Facebook. He said he got closer and discovered the eggs were the size of his thumb and were in a nest he thought belonged to a pigeon or a dove.

What Aliyu found about the eggs

The stunned man showed his discovery to his pal, who was equally surprised. He said his friend stated that he rarely used that particular bathroom.

Aliyu shared his concern that enemies could sneak in and plant something harmful and made his friend promise not to disturb the nest. Aliyu looked the eggs up on Google and shared his findings:

"I just googled and learned that dove eggs take about fourteen to sixteen days to hatch. So I plan to return in two weeks to witness the progress and perhaps glimpse the adorable babies.

"Say a prayer for these beautiful eggs."

Aliyu's bathroom discovery stirs reactions

Aminu Shehu Karaye said:

"I hope he doesn't fry this thing and use as breakfast sha."

Lukman De Wise said:

"I pray dey grow up soon and become my prey, is not wickedness but the law of nature."

Salisu Mukhtar said:

"Dove are cute and adorable. Same thing happened in my toilet window last year. I left them until they hatched, grown up and flown away."

Abunbauri Dan Maje LA said:

"The way you carefully featured out where the eggs are located is something else "behind the demarcated net."

Sani Yakubu said:

"This is so lovely. Please, don't forget to update us about the development when go back to your friend's house."

Abban Sultana Pro-Max said:

"Yeah in 14 days the eggs will hatch the male egg will hatch on 15 days and the female egg will hatch on 16 days....by GOD grace that's how ALLAH set it to be."

Yagazie Obioha said:

"It clearly shows that your friend's house is quiet and habitable. "

