A Nigerian man who went to renew his international passport in Canada has shared his experience after doing it successfully

The man said he spent only five minutes to get a new Nigerian passport at the country's High Commission in Ottawa, Canada

He said he did not expect to spend only a few minutes there, and he said whatever had been put in place was working

The man came to TikTok to share his views after he spent only a few minutes when he needed a new passport.

Man gets his passport at the Nigerian High Commission office in Ottawa, Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@ademola_208 and Getty Images/Dmytro Chernykov.

Source: UGC

In a video he posted, the man said his experience at the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada was good.

According to Ademola, he spent only five minutes at the commission's office when he went for her passport renewal.

Ademola said he never expected to get his passport with such speed.

His words:

"Behind me is the Nigerian High Commission in Canada. What I witnessed today is so surprising, I never expected it. Coming here to renew my passport and it takes less than five minutes. I think this improvement is commendable. We need to commend the minister of interior, Mr Tunji Ojo. I want to use this opportunity to remind our government that greater and better Nigeria is possible. As you improve in this area, I want the government to improve in other areas."

Man spends 330 Canadian dollars to get his Nigerian passport in Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/Ademola.

Source: TikTok

When asked how much he spent to get his Nigerian passport in Canada, Ademola said he spent 330 Canadian dollars.

According to Ademola, he got a 10-year passport for that amount.

When someone in the comment section said the process needs to be contactless, Ademola said it is a gradual process.

His words:

"How many countries have contactless platforms, even Canadians need to visit Service Canada to renew their passports...we are getting there gradually."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man renews his passport in Canada

@Clara Kaycee said:

"How much is new passport and can we do online?"

@TMoney said:

"No, we don’t have to come all the way to Ottawa. They should make the contactless system easy for us."

@ajplus said:

"Man, you don't need to go to Ottawa joo."

@Lawee said:

"Yeah, I had an appointment last week and it was really fast. But what’s the point of them introducing contactless passport renewal that doesn’t work. I had to take days off work to fly down to Ottawa."

@uche70 said:

"I know several Nigerians who applied for passports through the contactless process in Canada since December/January 2024, yet have not received theirs, and it’s already the third month. So sad!"

Source: Legit.ng