A video recently surfaced online, showing a young lady with an uncanny likeness to Chioma Adeleke, wife of Nigerian singer Davido.

The clip captured the doppelganger sitting and flashing a bright smile that bore a striking resemblance to Chioma's signature radiance.

Chef Chioma's doppelganger goes viral Photo credit: @emilymo5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Chioma Adeleke's lookalike trends online

Shared on TikTok by @emilymo5, the clip sparked massive reactions from netizens, who were quick to point out the young lady's similarity to the popular singer's wife.

Social media users were abuzz with excitement, marveling at the doppelganger's identical features and mannerisms.

They have the same kind of smile and appearance Photo credit: @emilymo5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail video of Chioma Adeleke's lookalike

As the clip spread like wildfire on TikTok, fans and curious onlookers alike couldn't help but express their amazement.

The obvious likeness between the young lady and Chioma Adeleke left many questioning whether they were witnessing a coincidence or a clever impersonation.

@Juliet said:

"Looking like Chioma adeleke and chisom oguike at the same time."

@Portmandas00 said:

"Chef chi come nd c ur twin sis."

@Riri reacted:

"Che chi before she met Davido?"

@ogechigrace31 said:

"See chioma Davido looks alike."

@zitaonyeka said:

"I think you should smile often. It looks good on you."

@Constance Basil said:

"Same set of teeth with chef chi before she worked on her teeth. They look so much alike."

@Mmesoma Ugochukwu said:

"You look like chioma adeleke."

@Sad me said:

"You look like chef chi."

@Big Baby Bella said:

"Omg girl have you seen yourself, you are so pretty."

@TJ said:

"My girl with the beautiful smile."

@Anita said:

"Baby I thought you were my sweet Chiom Chiom."

@DELIGHT wrote:

"At first I thought you're Chioma DAVIDO cuz I just pass chioma DAVIDO video just now."

@March 7th said:

"Wait I saved this video thinking is Chioma adeleke omo e good to read comment sha."

@user9136625080412 said:

"Beautiful smile you look exactly like chioma davidos wife."

@favour reacted:

"You look like chioma ooooooooo."

@Cataleya added:

"You look like chioma davido."

Watch the video here:

Lady finds someone who looks like her

Source: Legit.ng