A heartwarming video shared by a mother on TikTok captured the surprising reaction of her little daughter during a sudden power outage.

The little girl's words left her mother stunned and sparked funny comments from social media users who shared similar experiences.

Little girl refers to dad as 'babe'

The mother, known as @if4oma on TikTok, posted the video which showed her daughter, clad in a nappy, navigating the dark house and calling out for her father.

Interestingly, the toddler referred to her father as "babe", a term she had picked up from her mother.

The mother's caption accompanying the video expressed her surprise at her daughter's actions.

She emphasised the fact that little children often absorb and mimic the language they hear around them.

In her words:

"POV: NEPA took their light and daddy went to switch on the generator. I didn't know she would ever do that. These babies listen. They can hear us clearly. Babe ke?"

Reactions as little girl refers to dad as babe

The video sparked reactions from TikTok users who shared their own stories of children unexpectedly using phrases or words they had learned from their parents.

@Dera said:

"Who noticed she said dada then corrected her self and said know my babe."

@She's Dami said:

"Ontop person husband this one dey shout babe. Omo this children go just dey surprise person."

@HOR_LAR_BISI commented:

"If she say na babe that means say na babe, and she be d real owner of d babe, so get over it and find urs."

@kole big bro said:

"What I observe is that you usually call her father 'babe'. Up till today, I still call my mom 'SISTER' because that’s what her younger siblings used to call her when they lived with us."

@Josephine Kobar Yol said:

"She knows the name to call him dada but she use babe why. My daughter used to call her dad babe too but she stopped now."

@DahGirlRina said:

"Madam you sef go meet your papa call ham babe, you argue too much we charge you to Court straight."

@Joan Osayemwenre Loveday Jr reacted:

"My neighbour's toddler heard my husband calling me baby and since then I am baby to him."

@Old Nollywood Movies said:

"I am using my nokia 3310, low milage, first body, engine untouched dey read comments."

@R.R.Olayinka added:

"U used your womb to carry your husband first wife, she don turn u to side chick."

Watch the video below:

