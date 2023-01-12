A lady has revealed how her male coursemate squandered the money that was contributed for one of them who lost his mum

In a video, she revealed that they contributed some money and gave it to a guy to present on behalf of the class to their coursemate

Sadly, the guy spent all the money which was contributed by the whole class and asked them not to pay anything when his mum dies

A Nigerian lady has called out a coursemate who spent the money that was contributed for a bereaved friend.

In a video, she narrated that one of her course mates lost his mother and the class contributed money for a guy to send to him on behalf of the class.

Lady says coursemate squandered burial donations Photo Credit: @lovertamaoh/TikTok

According to her, the guy who was supposed to send the money sadly spent all the money without sending it to the boy.

When probed, the suspect confessed that he squandered the money, and advised the class not to pay anything when his mother dies.

In her words:

"Our classmate lost his mom so we contributed money for one guy to send it on our behalf but the guy spent the money and asked us not to pay anything when his mom dies."

Social media reactions

@Jakalase reacted

"Legend."

@user1843037125387 added

"He paid him self in advance."

@kamilalhassan23 replied:

"That’s a sharp guy."

@Rahma Hermes commented:

"I remember one classmate lied to us for almost 2 yrs that her dad was very sick she took the money we contributed but denied us to visit the hospital."

@Ngwato's wrote:

"That's bad luck for him so make another plan to resolve the matter."

@heisally said:

"Imagine de guy is ur future husband."

Watch the video below:

Man arrests wife did squandering N5 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TikTok users are shocked by the story of a woman who squandered the sum of N5 million within three months.

The woman's story was told in a video posted on Thursday, December 15, by Rita4Delta who said she knows the wife in question.

She said the woman was given the money to start a wine business and the business has obviously collapsed. As a result of her inability to explain what happened, the woman has been dragged to the police by her husband. At the moment, the video has gained close to 3k likes and 524 comments.

Source: Legit.ng