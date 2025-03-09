A Nigerian lady who lives in the UK said there are many Nigerian men who are getting married to women from Uganda

The lady said many of the men are leaving women from Nigeria and are choosing to cling to ladies from Uganda

She said the reason for the shift of attention to Ugandan women is because they respect men and treat them like kings

A Nigerian woman said there are some international marriages she has witnessed and she decided to share it online.

She said she also wanted to know why men from Nigeria are going after women from a particular African country.

The lady says many Nigerian men are getting married to women from Uganda. Photo credit: TikTok/@ijeomasandy1.

According to the lady, she has noticed that men from Nigeria were going after women from Uganda.

She said she has witnessed at least six weddings in which Nigerian men got married to Ugandan women.

According to Ijeoma Sandy, she had to make findings to know why Nigerian men were rushing Ugandan women.

Ijeoma said she discovered that Nigerian men are being treated like kings by the Ugandan women.

She said the Ugandan women were contented and that they always show respect for their husbands.

The lady says women from Uganda are respectful. Photo credit: TikTok/@ijeomasandy1.

Her words:

"The way Nigerian men are rushing Ugandan women, you will ask yourself a question, what is really going on? In fact, this year, I have witnessed nothing less than six marriages between Nigerian men and Ugandan women. I was just asking, what's happening? What is so special about these women that is even making our men to abandon our women, going after Ugandan women. So, I was able to gather some information. Somebody said that Ugandan women are very very contented. They are very kind, they are very respectful, they appreciate so much. Any little thing that you do for them, the way they will value it....Even when you visit them, the way they will appreciate, the way they will honour you."

She said Nigerian men like respect a lot. She said they are looking for respect and they are getting it from Ugandan women.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ijeoma's video

@goodson189 said:

"Ugandan women are the most beautiful and kind-hearted women on earth."

@suzelch said:

"We Uganda women are very good but our men don’t appreciate us. Nigerian men see good in us."

@Udoka Canfield-Moses said:

"You can't compare Nigerian women to Ugandan ladies ok. Nigerian ladies are respectful & lovely."

@kembabazi said:

"Because we are sweet..kind and respectful and don't talk much."

