A Nigerian man who is an Okada rider has gone viral after it was learned that he is a university student.

The student started trending after he had an encounter with Kopa Respect, a prankster who creates content about NYSC life.

The student has since received help from Kopa Respect who set out to help him in his determination to be a graduate.

It all started when the student used his Okada bike to pick Kopa Respect and he refused to pay, in his well-known prank style of always claiming he can't pay for services as an NYSC member.

The student did not know that Kopa Respect was pranking him and he reacted by telling him that he must pay for the services.

It was in the course of their interaction that the young man revealed that he is a student at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

The student was pranked by the content creator before he got help. Photo credit: TikTok/Kopa Respect.

The young man said he was riding an Okada to support himself since he has no one to support him.

Kopa Respect said:

"It's easy to judge people as selfish just because they refuse to part with their money, no matter how little. But behind every decision, there's a story. Here is a fighter- a young man navigating an uncertain system, striving to put himself through school by riding a commercial bike. His struggle isn't about greed; it's about survival and determination.

"Dear Nigerian Government. working hard to earn an education is one thing; facing the uncertainty of life after graduation is another. When a system offers no clear path, what becomes of those who sacrificed everything for a degree. Here is a fighter-riding a commercial bike just to put himself through school, determined to secure a better future. But beyond the classroom lies an even bigger challenge: what does the system have in store for him after graduation?"

Reactions as FUTA student gets help

@Ree ᠌said:

"How do your camera man even video without people knowing."

@OLOKUNK-MONEY said:

"E no go better for Nigeria government. final year student riding bike to see himself through school. he go still finish school, no job."

@Sarkimusajada said:

"I go dey use this method in case I go shopping next, if I say copper wee and you say wa transaction successfully."

