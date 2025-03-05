A Nigerian lady shared a video showing her lecturer who she claimed has refused to retire from work

She said the man is so good that he does not fail students in his class, noting that he is currently 84 year old

A lot people who saw the video appreciated the lecturer for his dedication to his job despite his old age

A lady who is currently a student at a university shared a video to show people one of her lecturers.

The video which she posted on TikTok showed the man teaching in a classroom, but she did not mention the school.

According to the video posted by Marisdom, the man is 84-years-old but he has reportedly not retired.

Apparently, he loves the job of teaching so much that he refuses to leave it despite his advanced age.

Marisdom said one thing about the lecturer is that he does not fail his students at all.

She captioned the video:

Source: Legit.ng