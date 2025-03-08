A Nigerian lady said she once contacted a doctor to help her prescribe some malaria medication, but things later became romantic

The lady said she was feeling feverish one night and needed the attention of a doctor, so she messaged one in her contact list

However, the lady said she has gotten pregnant for the man and she has given birth to a baby after the malaria treatment

A lady is trending online after she took to social media to share the story of how she got pregnant.

The Nigerian lady has said she got pregnant for a medical doctor who once chatted with her.

The lady who has given birth to a baby, shared her story on TikTok and it has gone viral.

In a video she posted, Mrs A said there was a night she was having a fever and she decided to message a medical doctor.

She said there is a medical doctor in her contact list. She messaged him and the man did not reply the next day.

She captioned the video:

"You messaged a random "Doctor" on your contact list at 12 am to prescribe a malaria drug for you. I was having high temperature then and his name was the first thing that popped up after one year."

In a follow-up post, she said she and the doctor knew each other in the past. Now, she has gotten pregnant and given birth to him after contacting him again for a medical prescription.

She said:

Okayy

"Have known him for like 2 years, but just talk once in a while. That night I was really overheating, I had to just find his contact and was like "Hii" then he replied the next day if I was fine...and I was like ohh I was having a fever and I'm good now. We spoke and I got to know he's coming to my city soon. The rest they say is....."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares how she got pregnant for a doctor

@Daisy|Mom|GrowwithFF said:

"Please I don't understand."

@temilola said:

"MBBS XY can never beat the allegations."

@Ayanfe said:

"Spill the whole tea please."

@TEE said:

"My only question is, did he use Bluetooth or WiFi to send it."

@Britney’s mom said:

"He prescribe am ABI he no prescribe am."

@Olutayo said:

"Haba naaah... How this story take clear."

@Princella Tebu said:

"In a serious country this would be inappropriate."

@Damilola Johnson said:

"Text doctors on your list when you have malaria."

@Olax said:

"He went in himself to treat the malaria instead of sending drugs. What a diligent doctor."

Woman meets her husband in the UK

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man was left in profuse tears after his wife who lived in Nigeria landed in the UK to visit him.

A video trending online showed when the man went to the airport to pick up his wife, who was equally overwhelmed with joy.

According to the video, the man lives in the UK and his wife was visiting him there for the first time in 17 years.

