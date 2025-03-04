A graduate of Al Qalam University, Katsina, showed up at a company uninvited with his curriculum vitae in hand

The young man, who finished with a 4.89 CGPA, entered the company and was looking for the manager

A staff member of the company released pictures of the Nigerian youth and commented on his unconventional approach to job hunting

A job seeker, identified as Abdullahi Muhammad Ahmad, got creative with his search as he paid an uninvited visit to a company.

A staff member of the unidentified company, @jamelite, shared the development on social media, hailing Ahmad's courage and confidence.

Abdullahi Muhammad Ahmad showed up at a company with his CV. Photo Credit: @jamelite

Source: TikTok

He appealed for the best vacant job to be given to the young man. According to @jamelite, the political science graduate finished with a 4.89 CGPA.

@jamelite added that when Ahmad entered his workplace, he was searching for the manager while looking ready to work.

The employee noted that the Al Qalam University graduate has two years of working experience in management. He wrote on X and reposted on TikTok:

"This gentle-dude came into our company today searching for the manager while looking like this ready to work with 4.89 GPA. And a 2 years experience in management."

Abdullahi Muhammad Ahmad graduated from Al Qalam University in Katsina. Photo Credit: @famelite

Source: TikTok

Job seeker's desperate move elicits reactions

𝑱𝒃 𝑨𝒅𝒂𝒎𝒔 said:

"Drop his handle."

Nothing is 4 Real said:

"First class from which school???

"He should go to the national assembly."

Benjamin-story said:

"I got sure offer that can make him millions."

Edith Abu | Virtual Assistant said:

"That waiting room chairs tho, would brighten my day."

𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗹𝗲𝘆 🗿☢️ said:

"You give am abi you no give am.''

Bash said:

"Una too like noise frm south.

"Got 4.96 in Pure chemistry n noise frm North...

"Payin bills is bigger than 1st class lately.. my cus-mates own luxuries & im just strting to undstnd wht 200k wages be."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had got an instant job after an unexpected church meeting with a company owner.

Law graduate job hunts on road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a desperate law graduate had hit the street in search of a job.

The law graduate held a placard with inscriptions on it and also had her CV with her as she begged for a job. According to her, it became a necessary approach after sending emails to different employers to no avail.

She said she had nothing to lose by advertising herself, stressing that job hunting is depressing and painful. Her action stirred reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Source: Legit.ng