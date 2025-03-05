A Nigerian lady has been trending online after winning a huge sum of N100,000 for staying in a car for N24 hours

In an intriguing video, the lady had accepted the challenge to be locked inside a car for a day without pressing her phone

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A brave Nigerian lady recently completed a tough challenge that earned her a huge cash prize.

The challenge, which required her to spend 24 hours confined to a car, was undertaken in pursuit of a N100,000 reward.

Lady wins N100,000 after staying in car for 24 hours Photo credit: @official_mrbluemax/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady stays in car for 24 hours

The originator @official_mrbluemax, challenged the lady with the task of remaining in the car without accessing her phone for a full day.

In his words:

"If you can stay in this car for the next 24 hours without pressing your phone, you will win yourself N100,000. She decided to try. Her time has officially started. I have this driver that can drive her to wherever she wants in Nigeria and this is an ATM card that has another N100,000 in it that she could use to buy whatever she wants. Have fun and enjoy your ride.

In a video showing the challenge, the lady was seen entering the car, expressing some scepticism about the ordeal ahead.

However, despite her initial fear, she demonstrated great determination throughout the challenge.

Lady stays in car for 24 hours for N100,000 cash prize Photo credit: @official_mrbluemax/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

During the 24-hour confinement, she was treated to a variety of edibles, including chicken, rice, pizza, and ice cream, courtesy of the driver.

"I don't know how this is going to be but I'm going to visit as many places as I can visit and eat as much as I like and have fun," the lady said.

Her participation in the challenge was undeniably motivated by the promise of N100,000 cash prize, as well as the opportunity to enjoy a unique and exciting experience.

She successfully completed the challenge, sparked lots of congratulatory messages on social media.

Reactions as lady stays in car for 24 hours

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@jesskyle said:

"Na people wey u sabi u day use do this content find me come my area first."

@Olamide Oluwa demilade said:

"Please sir pick me for God sake so I can use the money for my daughter school fees."

@jossy black commented:

"This one na flex if na guy na to just get canna with enough soft drinks and enjoy a long ride."

@Marcellinooh said:

"You no dey do it for broke na those people wey don make am before you dey do it with."

@Oyins_interior_Osogbo said:

"Honestly, I can sleep all day because once the fresh air hits me, I'm out like a light."

@C.E.O of Tiktok said:

"If na inside that 100k you are paying for all this will you buy up to these things."

@vickypappie added:

"I even think say she no go come down at all only her in the car with AC on."

Watch the video here:

NYSC member wins N1 million cash prize

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady flaunted the amount of money she got in NYSC camp during the 21-day orientation event.

The lady said her first million was made on camp after she participated in what appeared to be a competitive event.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng