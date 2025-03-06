A Nigerian lady said she has left the United Kingdom where she used to live and now lives in Nigeria

The lady said she embarked on reverse japa, moving back to Nigeria from the UK after living there

She said she is no longer paying electricity, gas, rent, council tax and other bills that used to weigh her down in the UK

A Nigerian lady who did reverse japa back home has shared how she is enjoying her life in Nigeria.

The lady used to live in the UK before she decided to embark on a reverse japa to Nigeria where she is now staying.

The lady says she is enjoying herself in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/Timisonia and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to a video posted on TikTok, Timisonia said she is now enjoying herself in Bayelsa state.

She said she no longer pays many bills, which used to weigh her down when she was living in the UK.

According to her, the money for her bills in the UK used to be deducted at source through direct debit when they are due.

She mentioned some of the bills she paid in the UK to include rent, electricity bill, gas bill, water bill, and council tax.

Timisonia says she is no longer paying UK bills that used to weigh her down. Photo credit: TikTok/Timisonia.

She said she has stayed in Nigeria for three months now, indicating she is enjoying herself in the country.

Timisonia captioned the video:

"It's been 3 months since I left the Uk No rent, Electricity bill, Gas bill, water bill, council tax etc."

Many people went to the comment section of the video to ask her why she decided to relocate back to Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady relocates from abroad to Nigeria

@Chioma said:

"When I say people in Nigeria are enjoying they will ask me to come home, but to be honest Nigeria is better when you have money o."

@Ruth AJ |Lifestyle Creator said:

"Oya show us what you are doing in Lagos now fine girl."

@iam_caleb said:

"We are in same boat."

@UK HAIR SPECIALIST said:

"This is pure joy I swear. UK is after my life."

@Temi | Faith+Beauty+Fashion said:

"Shade seen, na person wey dey pay council tax and bills in UK I go reply."

@Bola | Content Creator said:

"Abeg no dey remind us na. DD has us on choke."

@Tabitha said:

"Your caption is the new definition of freedom."

@Theladytomee said:

"My sister they no wan make we rest."

@Gold_ said:

"So beautiful but you sha Dey enjoy full time."

@Preye Dambo said:

"Omor peace of mind no pass like this."

@Chisomvlog said:

"Omo na you be luxury or nothing, I can imagine the peace and stress-free life you must be enjoying."

