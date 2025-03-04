Creative Barber Uses Car-shaped Chair, Television, To Draw Children to His Shop, Video Trends
- A barber has been making waves online after a video captured the amazing and rare design of his shop
- In the video, a car-shaped chair for kids was seen, along with a TV mounted to keep them entertained with cartoons
- Netizens who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud the creative barber
A talented barber's unique shop design left social media users in awe after a video showing the creative space emerged online.
The clip revealed the barber's innovative approach to making his younger clients (children) comfortable at the shop.
Barber equips shop with car-shaped chair, television
Shared on TikTok by @mwaisabarbershops, the video captured the barber's carefully crafted shop, which had a car-shaped chair designed specifically for young clients.
A thoughtfully mounted television screen provided a welcome distraction, entertaining children with their favourite cartoons as they underwent their haircuts.
The video's online audience was thoroughly impressed by the barber's creative vision, praising his dedication to creating a welcoming environment for children.
Many commentators expressed admiration for the barber's creativity, acknowledging the impact that such a unique and child-friendly space could have on a child's haircut experience.
Reactions trail video of barbershop for children
TikTok users took to the comments section to applaud the barber's creativity and ingenuity.
@Kwadoski1 said:
"On top 500 wey my boy go use barb hair, u put am inside jeep oga barber na 500 I hold oo."
@Elysian Scents said:
"Problem is my own would refuse to come out of there."
@Chioma said:
"Abeg how much because as I dey see this kind service na cheque you sign oooo."
@Man of Peace said:
"Classic barber children can stay here even 6 hours barbing without crying."
@Mighty said:
"My kids will get the best life treatment ever In Jesus mighty name. hustle o."
@Exclusive 192 said:
"You take your children to this barber shop minus you don't even have that kind nice car for the kids home eish he remains there."
@Romanju Fashion Trends RFT said:
"The best thing have seen for kids i know they disturb alot and they need something to disrupt them."
@Makganya added:
"My son would laugh until he sleep and refuse to come with me."
Watch the video below:
Creative barber shows off her fine handwork
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who is a barber by profession went online to speak about one of her clients.
Sharing photos of a kid whose hair she worked on, the barber said she was glad her time on him was productive despite his childish trouble.
