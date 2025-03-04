Global site navigation

Local editions

Creative Barber Uses Car-shaped Chair, Television, To Draw Children to His Shop, Video Trends
People

Creative Barber Uses Car-shaped Chair, Television, To Draw Children to His Shop, Video Trends

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A barber has been making waves online after a video captured the amazing and rare design of his shop
  • In the video, a car-shaped chair for kids was seen, along with a TV mounted to keep them entertained with cartoons
  • Netizens who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud the creative barber

CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!

A talented barber's unique shop design left social media users in awe after a video showing the creative space emerged online.

The clip revealed the barber's innovative approach to making his younger clients (children) comfortable at the shop.

Creative barber designs his shop to make children comfortable
Creative barber shows off car-shaped chair at his shop Photo credit: @mwaisabarbershops/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Barber equips shop with car-shaped chair, television

Shared on TikTok by @mwaisabarbershops, the video captured the barber's carefully crafted shop, which had a car-shaped chair designed specifically for young clients.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A thoughtfully mounted television screen provided a welcome distraction, entertaining children with their favourite cartoons as they underwent their haircuts.

Read also

Bricklayer turns celebrity on TikTok after bursting into dance at construction site, video trends

The video's online audience was thoroughly impressed by the barber's creative vision, praising his dedication to creating a welcoming environment for children.

Creative barber designs his shop to make children comfortable
Children sit on car-shaped chair at barber's shop Photo credit: @mwaisabarbershops/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Many commentators expressed admiration for the barber's creativity, acknowledging the impact that such a unique and child-friendly space could have on a child's haircut experience.

Reactions trail video of barbershop for children

TikTok users took to the comments section to applaud the barber's creativity and ingenuity.

@Kwadoski1 said:

"On top 500 wey my boy go use barb hair, u put am inside jeep oga barber na 500 I hold oo."

@Elysian Scents said:

"Problem is my own would refuse to come out of there."

@Chioma said:

"Abeg how much because as I dey see this kind service na cheque you sign oooo."

@Man of Peace said:

"Classic barber children can stay here even 6 hours barbing without crying."

@Mighty said:

"My kids will get the best life treatment ever In Jesus mighty name. hustle o."

Read also

Emotional video shows Nigerian couple shedding tears on wedding day, people react

@Exclusive 192 said:

"You take your children to this barber shop minus you don't even have that kind nice car for the kids home eish he remains there."

@Romanju Fashion Trends RFT said:

"The best thing have seen for kids i know they disturb alot and they need something to disrupt them."

@Makganya added:

"My son would laugh until he sleep and refuse to come with me."

Watch the video below:

Creative barber shows off her fine handwork

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who is a barber by profession went online to speak about one of her clients.

Sharing photos of a kid whose hair she worked on, the barber said she was glad her time on him was productive despite his childish trouble.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: