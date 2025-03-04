A barber has been making waves online after a video captured the amazing and rare design of his shop

In the video, a car-shaped chair for kids was seen, along with a TV mounted to keep them entertained with cartoons

Netizens who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud the creative barber

A talented barber's unique shop design left social media users in awe after a video showing the creative space emerged online.

The clip revealed the barber's innovative approach to making his younger clients (children) comfortable at the shop.

Barber equips shop with car-shaped chair, television

Shared on TikTok by @mwaisabarbershops, the video captured the barber's carefully crafted shop, which had a car-shaped chair designed specifically for young clients.

A thoughtfully mounted television screen provided a welcome distraction, entertaining children with their favourite cartoons as they underwent their haircuts.

The video's online audience was thoroughly impressed by the barber's creative vision, praising his dedication to creating a welcoming environment for children.

Many commentators expressed admiration for the barber's creativity, acknowledging the impact that such a unique and child-friendly space could have on a child's haircut experience.

Reactions trail video of barbershop for children

TikTok users took to the comments section to applaud the barber's creativity and ingenuity.

@Kwadoski1 said:

"On top 500 wey my boy go use barb hair, u put am inside jeep oga barber na 500 I hold oo."

@Elysian Scents said:

"Problem is my own would refuse to come out of there."

@Chioma said:

"Abeg how much because as I dey see this kind service na cheque you sign oooo."

@Man of Peace said:

"Classic barber children can stay here even 6 hours barbing without crying."

@Mighty said:

"My kids will get the best life treatment ever In Jesus mighty name. hustle o."

@Exclusive 192 said:

"You take your children to this barber shop minus you don't even have that kind nice car for the kids home eish he remains there."

@Romanju Fashion Trends RFT said:

"The best thing have seen for kids i know they disturb alot and they need something to disrupt them."

@Makganya added:

"My son would laugh until he sleep and refuse to come with me."

Watch the video below:

Creative barber shows off her fine handwork

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who is a barber by profession went online to speak about one of her clients.

Sharing photos of a kid whose hair she worked on, the barber said she was glad her time on him was productive despite his childish trouble.

