A trending video of a young Nigerian couple crying on their wedding day has captured the attention of viewers on TikTok

In the video, the couple was seen in an emotional state as the loving groom wiped away tears from his bride's face

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate them

A touching video of a young Nigerian couple overcome with emotion on their wedding day has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip showed the loving newlyweds struggling to hold back tears as they exchanged vows at the altar.

Nigerian couple cries on wedding day Photo credit: @rivers_brides/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Couple sheds tears on wedding day

Shared by @rivers_brides, the video was captioned with a brief message that captured the couple's joy and fulfilment on their special day.

"POV: Living in your dream. What an emotional moment," the video's caption read.

The post sparked lots of congratulatory messages from TikTok users who flocked to the comments section to offer their best wishes to the happy couple.

However, not everyone was convinced by the couple's emotional display.

Nigerian couple gets emotional on wedding day Photo credit: @rivers_brides/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Some viewers jokingly suggested that their tears were short-lived, citing a subsequent video from their wedding reception.

The after-party clip showed the newlyweds letting loose and dancing together with reckless abandon, their earlier tears all but forgotten.

Reactions as couple sheds tears on wedding day

TikTok users shared their opinions in the comments section of the video.

@Ice said:

"If you’re just seeing this video try and watch the after party no mind the tears oooo."

@Tabot Rosita said:

"Let's push their videos untill it blows up so their parents can see that after party video oh."

@milli_gold0 said:

"Me and my man will just be laughing at each other on a day like this coz that boy na confirm werey, like after all this years of madness we’re finally ending up together."

@Omoble said:

"Bridesmaids are not moved at all in their head madam do quick after party dey wait for us."

@Eagleskitchen said:

"This tears no move me atall una to do for after party."

@Mausi reacted:

"If you see orishirishi wey dem do for after party, you no go believe say na dem dey cry so o. O baddddd. Happy married life."

@Earn with Rose said:

"There are crying because they finally married their favorite person make una leave them na."

@QueenBBCgrocryOBO 001 reacted:

"What I know is that, when ur dream come through, u will shared tears of joy this one is tears of joy,and u see the after party is another segment of their life.those who are der b4 wil understand."

@Purity's Event 'N' More added:

"If I no like Una post now e go be like say I be bad person, since morning wey I dey like wedding post my fyp never rest, my BP wan high."

Watch the video below:

Bride bursts into tears on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bride was filled with emotions on her wedding day and the video touched the hearts of many on TikTok.

In the trending clip, the bride broke into tears while searching for her husband at the wedding venue to give him a cup of drink.

