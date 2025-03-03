A Nigerian man has shared his experience after lodging in a hotel where there are no human staff

The man said he did not see anyone at the hotel, as everything in it was automated and customers check in themselves

The man picked a room key outside the hotel's gate, and then used a card to open the premises, and also the room he chose

A Nigerian man shared a video showing how he checked into a hotel where there are no human staff.

The man did not speak to any human being as there were none on sight when he arrived at the hotel.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man, Tuku, said he checked into the hotel himself without talking to anyone.

He said everything in the hotel is automated and that no human staff were needed to do things even as basic as opening doors and gates.

The video showed when Tuku arrived at the hotel and he picked a key attached to his room number, where they were hung on the fence.

Tuku then went on to use a card to open the gate and then he walked to the main hotel building.

He also used the card to open the door to the hotel room.

The automated hotel is generating many reactions from social media users. While some said they would like to try it, others said they would like to interact with human staff and not just machines.

The video is captioned:

"Self check-in hotel experience without any human being on site."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares his experience at a hotel

@michigank2 said:

"Oga do fast data don cost."

@Dre Okocha said:

"I burst into laughter the moment I saw the bed."

@King_Franklyn said:

"So after you leave who arranges the room?"

@kasa_blanka said:

"Na that small stairs wey U climb, Naim make U dey breath heavily like that?"

@Milez said:

"And if you need food? Or room service?"

@onye ocha said:

"I can’t enter his hotel for the fact that I didn’t see people in there."

@tomi shokunbi said:

"What is heheh, jesus, is that not what you paid for? Didn't you see pictures before going there?"

@UdeywhynMe said:

"Looks cool but spooky. Then what about security concerns, how do you defend yourself in the event of an attack. What if an issue comes up dead of nite."

@Forex G said:

"This isn’t even an innovation, what happened to human interactions? Omo this world sef, I think you’re happy with this but that’s not cool at all."

