A Nigerian lady has shared her disappointing experience with a young man whom she went on. A date with

According to her, she expected him to order a plate of food for her but he chose to purchase meat pie

The straw that broke the camel's back was when he gave her the amount of N300 as her transportation fare back home

A young Nigerian lady has gone viral after narrating her recent 'talking stage' experience.

According to her, she had decided to go on a date with a man who showed interest in her, not knowing that she would regret it.

Lady laments online after going on date Photo credit: @pretii_vikii/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady says man gave her N300

The lady with the handle @pretty_vikii on X expressed her disappointment over the man's gestures, which fell short of her expectations.

Instead of ordering a meal as she thought, he opted for a meat pie which was way cheaper than food.

Vikii said it was the final gesture that sealed the deal. When it came time to part ways, he handed her N300, exactly the cost of her bus fare home.

In her words:

"I went on a date yesterday with this guy and he bought me meat pie instead of food, that was not even what was paining me oo do u know that this guy gave me the exact amount of money that will take me home. Of course I rejected it. For those wondering, the t fare was 300 and he legit gave me three hundred naira."

Reactions trail lady's experience during date

Her online post sparked reactions from Nigerians, with many criticising her.

Nifer said:

"All this babi Allah commodity. Reason why guys no dai rate women again. If you're hungry and broke, say it. Uncle will gladly give you if he has. Not this entitlement that suuck§ and stinģ§."

Non Binary said:

"He’s wrong actually for handing over 300 naira note. He should have just kept the money to himself. Nevertheless e pain you sha, stop the e no pain me."

Nnamdi wrote:

"I don’t understand, what’s the entitlement for. Don’t you have transportation before leaving ur house."

Musk Jnr said:

"He gave you N300 and bought meat pie for you in this economy. It’s the thoughts that counts."

Abby A said:

"You're not embarrassed to tweet this? Anyway, you're the exact kind of women they want so let me get on my way."

Uncle Sam reacted:

"No vex fine girl. It’s a date not an eating competition. Abi you no chop from house come? He gave you 300 and you are complaining, what happens to you coming with your money and buying exactly what you want to eat and transporting your self back home. Na just date ooo, go to yanky and see how they are splitting bills after a date and you will rush back to collect that 300 in peace. The brotherhood is proud of him."

Gracey added:

"Maybe he thought that was what you were worth? because what’s with all these entitlement."

Source: Legit.ng