A Nigerian man has shared his hilarious experience with his wife after promising to buy her the latest iPhone 16

In a video, he captured the funny woman taking her time to wash his car just to impress him and make him fulfil his promise

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on the platform stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian man's video showing his wife's desperate attempt to persuade him to fulfil a promise has left social media users in stitches.

The funny clip captured the wife's efforts to impress her doting husband, and the internet couldn't get enough of it.

Man shares funny video of wife washing his car Photo credit: @honourable3602

Source: TikTok

Woman washes husband’s car to get iPhone 16

The man, known to his TikTok followers as honourable3602, shared the video, which captured his wife seriously washing his car at home.

Accompanying the clip was an epic caption that revealed the motivation behind her actions, a promise of a brand-new iPhone 16.

"POV: My wife wants to impress me because I promised to buy her iPhone 16,” her husband said.

The video sparked lots of reactions in the comments section, with many users sharing their similar experiences of creative persuasion.

Man who promised wife iPhone 16 sees her washing his car Photo credit: @honourable3602

Source: TikTok

His wife was widely praised for her ingenuity and playfulness, with many social media users admiring her determination to get what she wanted.

Reactions as woman washes husband’s car

As the video continued to circulate on TikTok, it brought laughter to the faces of countless viewers, who were intrigued by the wife's desperate attempt to win over her husband.

@honoursexy asked:

"Hope u bought her the iPhone 16 shar? Abi u burna boy her?"

@Frank said:

"Lol. she don wash your car oya make you begin locate computer village asap. By the way, you got a beautiful family. bless!"

@KIDDIES_THRIFT_VENDOR said:

"Before nkor? If na me sef I go mop the whole compound join after I wash the car finish if my husband no buy am for me who wan buy am? Abeg lv her mk she impress oo naso my gender."

@Jennifer said:

"My own promise me iPhone if I loose weight i started eating once a day till the day i nearly fainted no be person advice me to dey chop even if na small small."

@phoenix said:

"Better buy her and the assistant phone o. She dey wash assistant dey check for oil leakage."

@chicflick783 asked:

"With this car, can you really afford iPhone?"

@Zoba said:

"This comment section is not nice atall. Your wife is very beautiful sir. Absolutely beautiful."

@Amaka said:

"If ur wife had to do dis for something as little as iPhone 16, what will now happen if u were to buy her a car? side chicks won’t try dis,wives be wise, these men are using u people no love at all."

@Anur said:

"A man who loves and appreciates his wife to fight for her. Sir may your pocket never ever run dry under this sun we all live under. You and your entire generation are blessed. May you live long."

Lovese reacted:

"If I should reply some of you guys. TikTok would probably ban my account !! You guys should show us your mothers! So we can see who trained uncouth children!"

@chizzychinny said:

"If this lady cries out tomorrow saying that her husband dumped her because of tiktok comments na una go still tell her make she leave the marriage."

See the post below:

Man gifts wife iPhone 14 Pro Max

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man gifted his pretty wife an iPhone 14 Pro Max and N1 million as a push gift after childbirth.

The moment was captured in a video shared by the wife on her TikTok page, to the amazement of many.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng