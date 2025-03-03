A Nigerian mother has been trending massively on social media after showing off her beautiful newborn baby

While sharing a video online, the doting mother professed her love for her child whom she revealed was her first fruit

The child's beauty and skin colour attracted the attention of netizens who stormed the comments section to praise her

A video showing a Nigerian mother's heartfelt declaration of love for her newborn baby has gone viral on social media.

The video quickly captured the attention of many who couldn't help but be drawn to the child's glaring beauty.

Mum shows off her cute newborn baby

The mother, known to her TikTok followers as @joyikhidero, happily showed off her little bundle of joy.

As the clip made its way around the internet, it sparked a wave of admiration, with many users rushing to the comments section to lavish praise on the child's appearance.

The baby's flawless complexion and endearing features proved irresistible, earning her a multitude of fans.

In the video, the mother poured out her heart, expressing the depth of her love for her child.

Her words, filled with emotion and sincerity, proved the joy that motherhood had brought her.

"All the things I did just to make you mine. I love you so much my first fruit," the video's caption read.

Reactions as mum shows off baby

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Marlboro asked:

"Who shouted Jesus?"

@Abi baby said:

"Safe delivery to me and all the pregnant women out there Amen."

@Onnnye said:

"This baby looks like the baby I told angel to keep for me when I'm ready."

@Julie said:

"Me no come understand again oo, Abi nah only Pregnant women dey my TikTok. Abi my time done reach."

@debydee__ said:

"May God roll away your worries away as He’s about to do for me."

@Chinita velasco wrote:

"Pikin go just collect person beauty, but damm she’s sooo beautiful."

@Rita M1 said:

"I have a cute fair skinned son too pls how much for bride price."

@Ozilrab said:

"Permission for her to spend some time with me she’s so cute."

@chidinma said:

"Please can you borrow me your baby for one week. Abeg. She too beautiful."

@yomade Tolulope said:

"I gave you a follow cos of this sweet little angel."

@AduraseunFUNMI said:

"The way I smiled after seeing her picture, she’s so pretty."

@Starlight said:

"Oomo God don carrry baby wey I dey beg am to keep for me give u and I tell am to keep am for me o she’s so cute."

@Cherish Ifie added:

"I don’t know why am seeing pregnant women and new babies on my fyp since second week of February all I have to say is that God knows the best. Congratulations dear."

