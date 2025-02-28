A video of Dwayne Johnson, 'The Rock,' and his daughters recently surfaced on the Nigerian social media space

In the viral video, the Hollywood star and wrestler was seen sitting calmly as his daughter transformed his look

Dwayne Johnson's lovely dad-and-daughter moment with his girls has seen Nigerians sharing funny remarks about the Hollywood star

Hollywood actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson, aka "The Rock", known for his role in hit movies Black Adam, Jumanji, among others, recently shared a sweet video of him and his two daughters Jazzy and Tia.

In the heartwarming video, The Rock sat quietly on a chair as his girls practised their make-up skills on his face.

Hollywood actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson, aka "The Rock" makes headlines over dad-and-daughter moment with his little girls Jazzy and Tia. Photo credit: therock

The Rock's daughters gave him purple eyebrows, fuchsia pink cheeks, black-covered eyes, and stickers, among others, as they transformed their father.

The actor, who also wore earrings, was seen looking like a Barbie in the funny video.

In a caption of the video, The Rock expressed how delighted he was over his bond with his girls.

Hollywood's The Rock emotional as he shares moments with his daughter Jazzy and Tia. Credit: therock

He wrote:

"What started off with my two tornadoes, Jazzy & Tia asking, “Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you” and me saying — “yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym (hey I know they won’t always be little or prefer hanging out with daddy when they’re older, but they’ll always be my baby girls so I’ll take this abuse all day long - bring it on."

Watch The Rock's video with his daughters below:

Nigerians react to The Rock's video

Several netizens couldn't help but leave humorous comments, sharing their thoughts on how The Rock set aside his "Alpha male" image. Others admired the heartwarming moment between the actor and his daughters.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions—read them below:

faka11192 said:

"If I’m the one I can’t accept such a play from any of my children."

MoStanship wrote:

"There’s a lot to learn from this, being friendly, close to your offspring in the right manner will have you raise the best kids for the society. someday will be like him."

Ballack__a13 said:

"Children bring happiness, my son is just 1 months old."

cedrick__J reacted:

"Okay, this is too funny! He's such a good sport."

tarinabo__ said:

"My future husband should be preparing for what our kids will have in store for him."

Kinganthonyne reacted:

"Tough man tough man, see how the daughters turn him to a local princess. Dwayne I still love your movies, princess or not."

@Newtin_002 wrote:

"This gender both the ripe and the unripe ones are something else."

GeorgeMwiga3 wrote:

"Having a moment with your kids despite how busy you are, is the best thing ever.."

