A Nigerian man has turned to social media for answers after a dove appeared at his house and remained on his kid

According to the man, they had taken the newborn kid outside to receive sun when the incident happened

While some netizens dismissed his concern, others shared the significance of a dove landing on his child

A shocked Nigerian man has appealed to netizens for answers after a dove came and stayed on his newborn kid.

The man shared a video on Facebook capturing when a dove briefly stayed on his newborn kid before flying away.

The dove stayed on his newborn baby. Photo Credit: Orji4dad

Source: Facebook

How dove incident happened

Shedding light on what happened, the man said he was inside the house when people outside called his attention to the dove's appearance.

He said they had taken the baby outside the house to receive sun.

"I was inside the room today when these people were shouting my name that dove came and stayed on my newborn baby that they brought outside to receive sun. And, they brought the baby inside the house," he narrated.

The man admitted he is scared and wants to know what it means.

"At this point am scared.

"Please what does this mean dove came visiting," he wrote.

Orji4dad's video has stirred mixed reactions.

People divided over dove's visit

Saint Timothy said:

"At times is wisdom to let some things to be private.

"Which kind of parent is my generation producing these days.

"Are you so daft?, as his guardian, how can you exposed your child like this?.

"Don't you know that men fought via information and what men don't know, they can't fight?.

"A lot of innocent lad are growing up these days busying fighting unnecessary battles that could have been prevented if only their parents were wise enough not to exposed them early.

"The child is protected in Jesus name."

Lizzie Mhone Gamula said:

"Sometimes we shouldn't think too much...

"muchIt means nothing ... As the dove didn't even know what was happening..."

Stanley Odife said:

"This baby will face a lot of challenges in life because Lucifer know those who came from Almighty God. Can you be able to protect this child and guide this child on the path God wants this child to go. You have a responsibility as parents."

Mathapelo Motuku said:

"Take down this video and hide your baby never talk about this encounter to anyone. This child is called and set apart. May the Lord Jesus Christ protect him. Pray for him all the days of his life. Please delete this video."

Ruchina Anene said:

"Finally your mom has come to be with you again, it's an opportunity to take good care of her, because it shows that she has a mission to finish."

In a related story, Legit.ng named 10 common birds and shared their spiritual meanings.

Man gives newborn 40 names

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had given his newborn baby 40 names at a naming ceremony.

As the man read out the names, guests at the naming ceremony chorused from the background. A counting of the names showed that there were at least 39 names in the Yoruba language and English.

One English name on the list is Peace. Many people found the video fascinating. The clip blew up on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng