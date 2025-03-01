A Nigerian man has sparked reactions on social media after sending a message to his former girlfriend's new partner

In his TikTok post, he advised the anonymous man never to leave his girlfriend in the same house with his junior brother

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man's epic warning to his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend has left social media users in stitches.

The man's message to the anonymous partner raised eyebrows and generated lots of comments and reactions.

The man, who shared his message on TikTok under the handle @1ecash, cautioned the new partner against leaving his girlfriend alone with his younger brother.

His words of advice were met with a mixture of laughter, surprise, and criticism from social media users.

Many viewers who commented on the post were surprised by the man's warning, with some interpreting it as a veiled admission of his own past experiences.

Others saw it as a genuine attempt to offer advice, albeit in a rather controversial manner.

"If na you dey date my ex. Listen: Abeg no leave am for house with your junior brother," the man's post read.

The video has since gone viral, with many TikTok users weighing in on the man's words of wisdom.

While some praised his warning, others criticised him for meddling in his ex-girlfriend's affairs.

@onyekachixrr said:

"But u see that my brother wey no say the girl ná my woman and still go touch am! make I no talk sha."

@investor_manuel01 commented:

"Na so I teach my ex how to make at least 200k monthly , this girl still Dey go nack old man cause of money, na once I fling her away, men guide your heart."

@Boy weh sweet said:

"Omo but truth be told your own bro too is still not innocent of the crime, he's also a betrayal and needed to be watched closely but let's focus on your gal, for her to give ur bro, she will also be giving your friends and neighbors too bro to bro, ur bro saved you from being doomed with his little touch of betrayal be grateful to God and forgive your bro but always be careful around him. One love."

@Cordelia uju said:

"If your younger bro come be my bro, which advice you go give me."

@IamEzeGodswill reacted:

"Nawaoo, what did your parents say about it? and how did you find out?"

@Simultaneousb0i added:

"You too don't leave your next babe with your younger brother."

See the post below:

Man takes drastic action after girlfriend betrayed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went the extra mile to erase the memories of his ex-girlfriend who broke his heart.

In a video, he completely destroyed a photo frame of his girlfriend which he kept in his house during their relationship.

