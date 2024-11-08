A Nigerian lady is overjoyed after she successfully opened a shop where she will be selling fast food

The lady would be selling noodles and spaghetti at the roadside shop and the accomplishment has made her joyous

She posted a video on TikTok showing the shop and cartons of noodles she has purchased for her business to take off

A Nigerian lady is now a small business owner as she has opened a fast food joint.

As soon as she was able to set up the shop, the lady made a post to celebrate the achievement.

The lady is happy that she has started a business. Photo credit: TikTok/@adeolagold6628.

Source: TikTok

In her post, the lady, Adeola Gold shared images of the beautiful roadside shop.

The shop has utensils she would be using to prepare the noodles and spaghetti for sell.

There are also cartons of noodles which she has bought as her business takes off.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady opens fast food joint

@Marvelous said:

"Why is Tiktok bringing iya tolu indomie?"

@lee said:

"Congratulations Iya Tolu started like this too. You will make it to her stage and more than her in Jesus name."

@Scope said:

"This sounds is too much for this babe."

@George Maxwell said:

"Can you deliver 1 indomie and 1 egg to Port Harcourt?"

@ADUNNI said:

"Tutorial on how you arranged the store pls."

@My preek no geh shame said:

"She still better pass some girls wey dey beg upandan."

@AKANNI said:

"Abeg which side you go put your ceo chair?"

@ADEYINKA said:

"From canter to shop, from shop to owning your own restaurant Lagbara olorun. Always celebrate small winnings."

@Shina said:

"Can you deliver to Equatorial Guinea."

@Dollapo of lagos said:

"Do you’ve online classes for learning?"

@Mimi said:

"You’ll be opening a restaurant next."

Man opens suya joint

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who lives in the UK has opened a roadside joint where he sells roasted meat, popularly called suya.

A Nigerian lady said she saw the man's video on TikTok and decided to visit the suya joint to also buy meat.

The man's roadside suya shop is located in Peckham, London, and a video of him roasting meat is trending online.

Source: Legit.ng