A Nigerian man has gone the extra mile to erase the memories of his ex-girlfriend who broke his heart

In a video, he completely destroyed a photo frame of his girlfriend which he kept in his house during their relationship

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people sympathised with him while others took turns to make jest of him

A bold move by a heartbroken Nigerian man whose relationship crashed has been trending on social media.

In a bid to move on from his painful past, he took drastic action to eliminate memories of his former love.

Man destroys girlfriend's photo frame

The TikTok user @djrasky2 shared a video of himself destroying a photo frame that once held a cherished memory of his ex-girlfriend.

The frame, kept in his room during their relationship, reminded him of his failed relationship and he had no other choice than to destroy it.

Speaking about the cause of their breakup, he hinted that the girl cheated on him and already had a new lover.

"I can't be keeping someone's serious girlfriend's picture frame in my room," he said.

Reactions as man scatters photo frame

The TikTok video sparked a divided response, with some viewers offering words of encouragement and solidarity.

Others, however, mocked his dramatic gesture and blamed him for trusting too much and loving wholeheartedly.

@Miss Joan said:

"If they have never printed ur picture and hanged in their room before, cheers to us."

@Teena said:

"The same picture wey you go hide if you wan bring another babe inside your house."

@Godfred wrote:

"Hmm love, I remember when my Ex sent me a breakup text while on my way to pick up my mother from hospital, I came home with the wrong Mother."

@Esty nassy reacted:

"Omo are u sure we will be able to find true love again? This our generation is something else. I am so concerned about it."

@OnGod added:

"I just finished mine yesterday and even burn the T-shirt she bought for me. I don’t want her memory with me."

