The senior prophet of Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide, Pastor Robert Jr has stated that three Nigerian politicians called him on the phone.

Robert Jr stated this on Facebook while sharing Legit.ng's report about his prophecies on Amaechi Muonagor and Mr Ibu.

Gen Robert Jr said he was contacted by three politicians recently. Photo Credit: @realmribu, @aguiyi123, Facebook/Gen Robert Jr

Pastor Robert Jr said the politicians called him to enquire what God was saying. He added that one of them wept over the phone.

"A lot of calls coming into my phone…

"I have picked calls of three Nigerian politicians…

"Asking me what the lord is saying…

"The one I answered few minutes ago ended up crying!!!

"WE ARE COMING WITH OUR GOD!!!

"They will know that there is a seer and a prophet in the land!!!" Robert Jr wrote.

In a follow-up Facebook post, he shared his call log in the comment section log as proof that politicians called him.

Gen Robert Jr's new post stirs reactions

Adewoyin Oluwadamilare said:

"Man of God, what saith the Lord concerning me."

Omoye Ebhaleme Gory said:

"Immediately I saw the news online....only your name came to mind..."

Udigwe D'nuel Nuelworld said:

"You are a blessing to this generation Papa."

Emmanuel Purity said:

"God is really with you.

"God bless you sir."

Glory Isangadighi-Emeka said:

"When I read the news, your prophecies came to my mind. More Grace."

Hope Ezenwa said:

"More grace Sir. I wish you can hold a program or crusade here in Awka."

Alex Odey said:

"Thank God, God or the Church of Jesus Christ is no longer a scam! Let the world wait... The Church will humble the world and its wisdom! This is just the beginning! More grace sir!"

Prophecy on Mr Ibu's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how Pastor Robert Jr prophesied about Mr Ibu's death.

In a video attached to the post, Robert Jr told his congregation to pray for three Nollywood legends after he prophesied about their deaths in 2024. In his words:

"Nollywood legends are gone. Zack Orji gone. Amechi Muonagor gone. Mr Ibu gone... We need to pray for these people. What I saw in that vision, look at how they would go..."

