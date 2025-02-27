An oyinbo woman went viral after joining a popular TikTok challenge that originated from Nigeria

She used the catchphrase “No be Gadus be this?” as she taught another oyinbo woman how to say the words

Many who came across her viral post shared their thoughts about how she said the words in the video

An oyinbo woman got people talking as she used a popular slang on the Nigerian social media space.

The social media slang “No be Gadus be this?” was made popular by Nigerians.

In a hilarious video by @fraser867, the woman was teaching another oyinbo woman how to say the words.

When she said it, her companion tried repeating but made blunders instead.

She said it again:

“No be Gadus be this?”

She wondered why her companion failed to pronounce the words correctly.

The “No be Gadus be this” trend

The catchphrase “No be Gadus be this” was made popular through a video where the words were used.

There is, however, uncertainty concerning who originally said the words and where it emanated from.

The words in the viral sound go thus:

“Ah ah. No be Gadus be this? No be Gadus GLK be that?”

As the sound went viral, netizens used it to depict different situations, especially when referring to someone with distinct characteristics.

Reactions as Oyinbo woman joins Naija trend

Many who came across her viral post shared their thoughts about what she did in the video.

@Jan said:

"No be gadus be this it’s really sounds funny but i don’t know what it’s means Nigerian are just so funny."

@Dean Emeka said:

"Oyibo ceiling fan is 5 blade Nigeria own na 3 blade. Have you take time to ask why?"

@Lawson said:

"Nigeria to de world....na we get cruise ajeh....OYINBO sef dey feel out vibes."

@O J said:

"Nigeria is a beautiful country with a rich culture and diverse people. From the vibrant cities like Lagos and Abuja to the stunning natural landscapes, there's so much to explore and discover.:

@getwell26 said:

I really want a relationship where we talk like best friends, play like kids, argue like husband and wife and protect each other like siblings."

@khaledbrayan375 said:

"Even Oyibo dem dey find Gadus."

@Whatshewants360 said:

"Gadus must have surprised his pals and they are in shock (meaning is this not Gadus?)"

@police Cinderella said:

"Nigerians are the funniest people in the world, because I think they are having bad governance and total corrupt leaders yet they are always happy."

