Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazim Adeoti sparked buzz after a controversial moment of them in a viral video

The film entrepreneur made a bold “threat” towards the actress as he linked it to their marriage

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A viral clip featuring Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband, filmmaker Kazim Adeoti, has stirred reactions online.

In the footage, Adeoti jokingly threatened to marry another wife if his latest movie project failed to hit a milestone on YouTube.

Mercy Aigbe faces disturbing message from husband Kazim Adeoti. Credit: @mercyaibe, @kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

In the controversial video, the couple were seen playfully teasing fans to watch Adeoti’s new film, Miriam, released on his channel.

Mercy Aigbe, who appeared cheerful, urged her followers to support the project by streaming it, highlighting her husband’s dedication to filmmaking.

During the clip, Adeoti humorously warned his wife that if the movie did not reach 500,000 views by Wednesday, he would marry another woman. His words, though delivered in jest, quickly caught the attention of viewers and sparked conversations across social media.

Mercy Aigbe, visibly amused yet concerned, pleaded with her fans to rally behind her husband’s work:

“You know my husband is a filmmaker. He has a YouTube channel called Adekas Premium TV… and he has a very interesting film titled Miriam. I’m there, I’m there. Please, rush to YouTube and watch it.”

Adeoti then added with a playful but stern tone:

“If by Wednesday we don’t clock 500,000 views, I will marry another wife. Period.”

Watch the video below:

Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti trend

The lighthearted exchange has since gone viral, with netizens reacting.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialafeezowo said:

"You are joking Alhaji Married to another woman and see what happens to you 😂😂."

efeirele said:

"Streaming on all devices abeg! 😫"

the_toyosi said:

"We can’t let this happen o 😂😂😂😂."

mummyglee said:

"Abeg oooo !! Sir wait sir !! We are all heading to YouTube sir !!!"

iamopeajayi

"Ahn ahn! Kilode Alhaji … I’m Team Mercy o, I no gree."

realtalkwithkike said:

"😂😂 Let him try it 😂 We are waiting for Alhaji. No one should threatening us oh🤣."

abena.mandy

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 let me go and watch and save your marriage ma 😂😂😂 I don’t like this threat."

yewandefamakin said:

"Kileleyi alhaji 😂😂😂 Oya ooo let us do 1m veiws asapu."

merrcybenson said:

"Ah! All my devices at home are up active and on repeat Infact my kids iPads too.. we are sorry sir, e je bu re, e da kun Alhaji daddy wa 😂."

folukedaramolasalako said:

"If na play stop am o my chairman we no like that kain play o no one else than iyawo Alhaji😂😂😂."

Mercy Aigbe’s marriage under scrutiny following husband’s threatening words. Credit: @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe shows off in-law.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Aigbe celebrated a family member of her husband, who graduated from law school.

The actress shared lovely pictures of the lady who had been schooled abroad. In her post, she showered her with sweet words, called her a darling, and stated how proud she was of her. Her husband also thanked God for the lady.

Source: Legit.ng