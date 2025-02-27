Mixed reactions have trailed an Ebonyi lady's business poster after someone shared it on social media

A Facebook user who shared the poster online almost mistook it for an obituary, and many netizens thought the same

Internet users knocked the designer of the poster for the kind of design used for it, while others made jokes about it

An Ebonyi lady's business poster has sent social media users into a frenzy.

A Facebook user, who goes by the name Meme Plug General, shared the confusing poster on the social media platform.

A lady's business poster has thrown people into confusion. Photo Credit: Meme Plug General

Source: Facebook

"Omor i nearly type RIP oo," Meme Plug General.

While the poster was advertising a forthcoming four-day training to be held in Ebonyi, many people thought it was an obituary.

Netizens faulted the poster designer for settling for such a confusing design.

A shocked woman looking at a phone. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Marco VDM

Source: Getty Images

The poster stunned people

Henry Boss said:

"Omo some graphics designer no go see heaven..

"I even think say she die at the age of 20 na when I see 25k I read well."

Friday Osayamen said:

"Rip 💔 at the age of 20 what a little girl.

"But wait ooh nor be 4days free food I dey see for that post so ???"

Prince Kelly said:

"I done call the number way the there tire the mugu is not picking up he would have heard from me nonsense."

Wisdom Aminayanasam said:

"U people should be careful the way you create banner . Create it in a better way bcuz it's not a sad story that happened to her."

Hrh Oroky said:

"Almost said gone too soon at 20 yrs oooo.

"Oh chim 😔 which kind design oooo.

"And she sef her picture nawa oooo."

Adanna Nmah said:

"I even want to say chai, small lady like this 🤣🤣🤣🤣 she should sue the person that designed this."

Xuccessful Taker said:

"Dem suppose wipe cord for that person way print am com out for him back😂😂😂."

Døüblê G Plãnët said:

"Omo this one just dey practice how she go be for poster on her burial day.

"I thought the 20 stuff was her age."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man's birthday poster had made many people panic.

Techie's business flyer generates buzz online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a techie's business flyer had scared internet users after he shared it.

"I create all types of websites, from personal blogs to complex e-commerce platforms and custom web applications," the bottom of the flyer read.

Due to the design of the flyer, many people almost mistook it for an obituary poster. The techie shared with Legit.ng why he made such a flyer.

Source: Legit.ng