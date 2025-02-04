An oyinbo girl who is schooling in Nigeria joined her classmates for Yoruba cultural dance in her school

Her mother shared a video of the girl dancing in school as the lead singer called her out to showcase her moves

Those who came across the video gave their opinion on the girl's moves and shared other observations about the video

An oyinbo girl schooling in Nigeria went viral after a video of her performing Yoruba cultural dance made the rounds on social media.

In the video, the girl wore Yoruba cultural attire and stood at the back of the line.

She came forward when her name was called in the dance. Photo: @lexiesglobaljourney

She made attempts to follow the dance moves of other dancers in the group, as seen in the video shared by @lexiesglobaljourney on TikTok.

Oyinbo girl joins Yoruba cultural dance

The lead singer in the Yoruba dance group called the girl's name “Elliana”, asking her to come forward and showcase her moves.

The oyinbo girl came out and danced before returning to her initial position.

Her mother, who shared the video, expressed her excitement about her daughter's involvement in the cultural dance.

The video was captioned:

“Culture knows no boundaries. Watch my daughter embrace the rhythm and joy of Nigerian tradition with her classmates. Proof that dance unites us all.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail oyinbo girl's Yoruba dance video

Those who came across the video gave their opinion on the girl's moves and shared other observations about the video.

@Oluwatosin Olorunfem said:

“Eliana. I think the native name Ajoke will fit her.”

@Old but Gold said:

“She looks like Kenzie from Game shakers.”

@_CHINONSO said:

“She go school for abroad which one be in Nigeria.”

@MAMA said:

“Nah Igbo dancers she for join.”

@F4V.0ur said:

“The girl in blue is trying so hard not to laugh.”

@realityreallysaid:

“She delivered when the song called her turn, she only needed the neck beads to complete her princess status in Yoruba cultural dance.”

@King Concord Montero said:

“Why are Nigerians living in Nigeria always talking bs about the country ? Lots of Unpatriotic people.”

@Basmith_ said:

“I doubt it if there’s racism here in Nigeria, she fit don get naija passport as she day like that, at least our leaders are good in some aspect , stay bless little angel.”

