A Nigerian man said when he travelled to Denmark, he heard that women in the country approach men

He said he doubted it until it happened to him when day when he was sitting outside without a place to stay

He said an old woman approached him and took him to her house and offered her one room after saying he looked handsome

A man who travelled to Denmark has shared the interesting experiences she had with one nice woman.

The man said when he first arrived in the country, he was told that women were likely to approach him.

The man said he was well-treated in Denmark. Photo credit: YouTube/Italian Davido and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

The man said he did not believe it until one day when a woman approached him and called him handsome.

He said he was sitting outside in Demark without a place to lay his head when a woman walked up to him.

He told the woman the truth that he was homeless and the woman said he should follow her to her house.

The woman insisted that a handsome man like him was not supposed to be homeless without a proper house to stay.

According to him, the woman took him to her house and offered him one room to stay.

Apart from giving him an apartment, the woman was also giving him 100 Euros (N157,000) every week. However he noted that he was not into a romantic relationship with the woman.

He said it is very hard for Nigerians in Denmark to date fellow Nigerians, noting that they look for Oyinbos.

The man said the woman was very good to him. Photo credit: YouTube/Italian Davido.

Source: Youtube

He said Denmark was the best country he has visited in Europe. He said there are a lot of job opportunities.

He noted that there are many opportunities to make money including the fact that he could sell empty plastic bottles to make money. The video was posted on YouTube by Italian Davido.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares his experience in Denmark

@godwino.8541 said:

"I stayed in Esbjerg in Denmark. Very friendly people. Most people speak English. Jobs dey there wella. Just be peaceful and stay away from criminal behaviour."

@ugwuifeanyi835 said:

"I love Denmark ver well..,I will like to go there too But I have problem with cold."

@leinyuylinyuy3779 said:

"What he said about the midnight summer sun is ok. I’m in Copenhagen Denmark."

@JayBag-n3g said:

"ITD na correct person. I happy as you let am talk e mind and no cut off. God bless your hustle. More great interviews for front. We fit even link up soon, boss. I dey reason come do school matter there soon. Bless up, bro."

@kofiprogress1061 said:

"How far Italiano I love your videos and I wish to come Italy one day I have been following your videos I love you guys."

Man shows job he does abroad

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man who lives in the UK shared a video showing people what he does for a living over there.

The man said he suffers a lot to make money abroad, insisting that making it there is not as easy as people think.

In the video he shared, the man was spotted working at a place that appeared to be a warehouse, carrying loads on his head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng