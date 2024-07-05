A Nigerian youth's birthday poster released on X (formerly Twitter) has sent social media users into a frenzy

The young man had shared his birthday poster on the social media platform and urged people to say prayers for him

Netizens who came across the poster thought it was passing a different message and took a swipe at the graphic designer

A young man, Kuku Abdulrasheed Oladayo, has caught people's attention with his birthday poster.

On July 4, Oladayo took to X to tweet about his birthday with a poster he later revealed was designed by his age-grade pals.

Kuku Abdulrasheed Oladayo's birthday poster caught people's attention. Photo Credit: @Balogun_Kuku01

Source: Twitter

The poster had three different dates on it and bore the name and wish of the group it came for.

"If this crosses your time,say a prayer for me cos it's my birthday," Oladayo wrote on X.

Some people panicked when they saw his birthday poster, thinking it was an obituary notice. Oladayo's family had won N500k at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival.

See his tweet below:

His birthday poster got people talking

@iamscrummy_ said:

"We will talk about the design later.

"Why the date written like that?"

@Tee_Classiquem1 said:

"Happy birthday to you but which kind of graphics design is this one."

@that_akinlabs14 said:

"Make I no talk wetin dey my mind, happy birthday bro."

@DynamicTiwalade said:

"Happy Birthday Omo Balogun KUKU.

"May this year be among your best year.

"Stay blessed forever."

@Vice_jesus001 said:

"Rip this life so wicked ."

@thebashaudu said:

"Which kind poster be this man????!!

"Happy birthday abeg."

@temii_babe said:

"Happy birthday, graphic designer do the most sha ..at first glance thought it was "a call to glory" poster."

@Blvck_Igbo_boy said:

"I nearly type RIP ooo, thank God I was calm enough to read the caption. Many more good and positive years to you bro but change your graphic designer."

Techie's business flyer generates buzz online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a techie's business flyer has sparked mixed reactions online.

Igbo Stanford Onyemaizuchi, a Nigerian youth, advertised his web design services with a flyer featuring his photo. The background of his photo had three lit candles, a poster style commonly used for Nigerian obituary posters. When asked why he used such a poster, Stanford told Legit.ng:

"I’m a web designer. I thought of something different and catchy to get people talking."

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng