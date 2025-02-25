A Nigerian mother, whose husband is wealthy, has shared a video of her little daughter choosing a car to take her to school

In the video, the little girl said she was tired of using a particular car and decided to choose another one from their fleet of cars

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok desired and prayed for their children to enjoy such a luxurious life

A video shared by a Nigerian lady has captured the luxurious life of her family, leaving social media users in awe.

The clip showed her little daughter choosing a car to take her to school, a privilege that sparked a mix of envy and admiration among online viewers.

Little girl chooses car from dad's fleet for school Photo credit: @adaugoonwuka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl chooses car among family's fleet

The video was posted on TikTok by @adaugoonwuka, who captioned it with a funny remark about her daughter's high standards.

In the clip, the little girl was seen opting for a Hilux over a newer car, leaving her mother to jokingly lament about the possibility of having to acquire a private jet or helicopter to take her to school in the future.

The video confirmed the family's wealth and the daughter's pampered upbringing, with many viewers expressing their desire for their children to experience such luxury.

Little girl chooses to go to school in a Hilux Photo credit: @adaugoonwuka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"POV: God gave you quality struggles. Treasure said she’s tired of the new car already. God Abeg. This girl don Chop tear mouth. Maybe na private jet or Helicopter we go find now to take her to school," the video's caption read.

Reactions as girl chooses car to take to school

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Merit said:

"This is my child speaking in five years time, Amen."

@energycomedy22 said:

"E go pain me Wella if we finally reach heaven and realized that rituals no be sin at all."

@Gidi boy said:

"My Boss Son once asked me what is my favourite Airlines. I told him AKTC he now say wow that one must be a new airplane."

@Handsome Evan said:

"Poverty wetin my parents do you? imagine me telling my mother I am tired of taking garri and palm kanel to school for lunch, hmmmm I rest my case."

@President George said:

"I lowkey caught this cruise too growing up. We wey get 3 Hilux. I fit go graduation with one tell another driver to pick babe with another. Trust me na wetin they call good old days."

@user577540841203 said:

"This is how my children will decide on the car to take them to school in my garage Amen."

@OLASUNKANMI said:

"All I want is for my prayers to be answered open the doors of your mercy and give me Generational wealth and long life."

@Wisepaid001 commented:

"GOD pls bless me so I can give my children the best quality vibes and take care of them in Jesus name amen."

@PROPHET ORACLE added:

"Don't pretend As if u don't see me I prayed thee may we all be great affirm yes."

Watch the video here:

Parents buy electric car for little girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video showing parents' gift of an electric toy car to their daughter went viral.

The clip captured the daughter’s joy as she rode the toy car on the street with confidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng